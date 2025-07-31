What distinctly British franchises could end up being constructed at Universal Studios Bedford?

With a promise of the park showcasing some of the biggest IPs created in the United Kingdom, there would be a directive to adopt some of the country’s biggest pop culture offerings.

But one huge UK IP will not be featuring at the park - so what do we think will take its place when the park opens in 2031?

The speculation continues to mount about what fans of Universal Studios properties can expect to see once Universal Studios Bedford opens, projected for 2031.

While we’ve taken a look at some of the more popular rides and attractions available at the numerous theme parks across the rest of the world, Bedford’s site appears to have an unusual caveat before it opens: an interest in keeping things distinctly British.

There has been consistent reporting from the media that the theme park operators are looking to pick up several British franchises to develop for zones at the Bedford site, with even politicians citing the park showcasing some of the best that Britain has to offer to the global fabric of popular culture. But what of those British franchises could we see? A Fawlty Towers log flume? A Question Time Stunt Spectacular?

Perhaps not.

But we’ve taken a look across social media, the World Wide Web, and even tried to put two and two together when it comes to franchises Universal has previously been involved in to give our best guesses (or wishes) what zones/areas could feature when Universal Studios Bedford opens.

But we do know at least one British franchise that won’t be making an appearance when the theme park opens.

Why won’t there be any Harry Potter-themed areas at Universal Studios Bedford?

Despite the immense global popularity of the Wizarding World and its foundational British origins, Universal Studios Bedford is currently not planning to feature Harry Potter-themed areas due to "watertight exclusivity contracts" held by Warner Bros, according to the BBC.

This means that while Universal operates highly successful Wizarding World lands in its parks worldwide under license from Warner Bros., the specific rights for theme park experiences within the United Kingdom are retained by Warner Bros..

The existence of the immensely popular Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, located less than an hour's drive from the Bedford site, further solidifies this exclusion, as Warner Bros. would likely seek to avoid direct competition with its own established and successful attraction.

While future expansion could theoretically reconsider other brands, initial plans for Universal Studios Great Britain will focus on other major British IPs.

What zones could appear at Universal Studios Bedford?

MI6 Headquarters (James Bond)

One of three IPs that have been strongly reported as being developed for the theme park, including from the BBC, James Bond looks to be a key property that Universal Studios Bedford would like to embrace.

Rumours suggest that the area could include a major stunt show inspired by the exploits of 007, akin to The Bourne Stuntacular at Universal Studios Florida, and could be the centrepiece of a James Bond-themed area.

The MI6 setting provides a perfect backdrop for a land focused on spy missions, gadgetry, and thrilling escapes. The sleek, international, and often glamorous world of James Bond can inspire sophisticated dining, exclusive retail, and stylish architectural designs.

Bond is a quintessential British icon, making him a perfect fit for Universal's first European park and for showcasing "great British creations”, and it’s not too far removed from the realms of possibility.

Universal previously held international distribution rights for Bond films, so negotiations could help owing a pre-existing relationship with the rights holders (Eon Productions, now under Amazon/MGM).

Middle-earth (The Lord of the Rings)

Another strong rumour that veers towards near confirmation – multiple news outlets, including the BBC, have cited that sources close to the new theme park have asserted that a Lord of the Rings area will appear and that 'contracts have been signed,' though there remains no official word from the park itself.

For their part, when quizzed about specific areas, Universal suggests it is 'too early to know' the featured attractions.

But there is no smoke without fire: J.R.R. Tolkien was British, and his works are a cornerstone of British literature, which fits Universal Studios Bedford’s operating model. It also makes for an ideal choice for a Universal park in the UK, owing to the complex issues surrounding Harry Potter and the theme park.

Universal's prior success with The Wizarding World of Harry Potter demonstrates their expertise in bringing complex, beloved fantasy sagas to life, an act they could dedicate to the rich lore and diverse environments of Middle-earth.

Paddington’s London

Another strongly suggested rumour verging on 'confirmation' – when Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy mentioned the park showcasing 'British icons like James Bond, Paddington Bear, and Harry Potter,' concept art on show for the new park further supports the idea.

Those with a keen eye might have seen the concept art 'hinting' at a giant jar in a play area; what kind of jar was it? A marmalade jar…

Unlike some other IPs, the issue with who owns the rights to Paddington is quite favourable for Universal. StudioCanal (a subsidiary of Vivendi, which also owns Universal Music Group) acquired full ownership of the Paddington Bear brand worldwide in 2016, including television, merchandising, live entertainment, video games, and theme park rights.

This existing corporate connection, with StudioCanal part of Vivendi and Universal Music Group also under the Vivendi/Comcast umbrella, could very much simplify licensing negotiations for Universal.

Doctor Who zone

A property so British that when parodied by US television shows, they’re still rolling out the caricature of Tom Baker. If Universal Studios Bedford aims to remain "quintessentially British," is there anything more quintessential than the Time Lord?

Universal did have a co-production role with the BBC and Fox for the 1996 Doctor Who television film. This shows a historical, albeit brief and indirect, connection to the IP. While there's fan speculation and past internal interest from Universal creative personnel in Doctor Who for theme park attractions, nothing concrete has come of it directly from Universal.

The primary hurdle, however, lies with the complex partnership and licensing agreement for the franchise. Though the BBC owns the IP for Doctor Who, the broadcaster signed a multi-year, global distribution deal with Disney+ for new Doctor Who content (outside the UK and Ireland).

While Disney+ is primarily a distributor, such a large financial and strategic partnership often comes with implicit or explicit understandings regarding how the IP can be leveraged in other entertainment forms, including theme parks.

This is a strong deterrent for Disney to allow a direct competitor like Universal to feature the IP in a major way, and some fan discussions even raise the possibility of Doctor Who potentially appearing in Disney parks themselves.

However, it is worth noting that Doctor Who was previously slated to be part of the now-stalled "London Resort" project in Kent (a completely separate initiative from Universal), which does show that the BBC has, in the past, been willing to license the IP for large-scale theme park development in the UK.

Super Nintendo World

So perhaps it might be more of a formality than speculation, given the success of the Super Nintendo World’s at international resorts – but if there is a sense of keeping things British, perhaps the speculation should be “how” Super Nintendo World keeps things uniquely Anglophilic.

Perhaps a Mario Kart London circuit, reskinned from the popular Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, could be that distinctly British feel, driving up and down the M1 or racing through Nintendo’s vision of Trafalgar Square.

What about adapting an attraction involving Donkey Kong scaling Big Ben, the Tower of London, or The O2? Even the Yoshi's Adventure ride, known for its scenic views, could incorporate elements reminiscent of famous British gardens or stately home grounds, with Yoshi characters searching for royal golden eggs hidden amongst digital topiary or rose bushes.

By adding these British flourishes into the universally beloved Super Nintendo World, Universal could create an experience that feels both familiar to fans globally and uniquely special to its UK location, driving repeat visits and local pride.

Do you think any of our list might end up being constructed at the theme park, or do you have your own unique, British ideas that could be implemented at Universal Studios Bedford? Let us know your suggestions by leaving a comment down below.