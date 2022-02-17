Vicar of Dibley star Dawn French announces new UK tour - all the dates and venues

Dawn French, the Queen of British comedy, returns to the stage this autumn with a brand-new solo show

Dawn will tour the UK from September 15 and will perform 19 shows across the country until October 16.

The award-winning actor, best-selling novelist and all-round very funny lady is here to tell us more:

"This show is so named because unfortunately, it’s horribly accurate. There have been far too many times I have made stupid mistakes or misunderstood something vital or jumped the gun. I thought I might tell some of these buttock-clenching embarrassing stories to give the audience a peek behind the scenes of my work life…

Dawn French Is A Huge Tw*t is written by Dawn French. The show is produced by PML & MGC and directed by Michael Grandage. Set and Costume Design by Lez Brotherston.

UK TOUR DATES

September 15: Peterborough New Theatre

September 16: Oxford New Theatre

September 17: Leicester De Montfort Hall

September 18: Stoke on Trent Victoria Hall

September 22: Sheffield City Hall

September 23: Blackburn King George's Hall

September 24: Bradford St Georges Hall

September 25: Northampton Royal & Derngate

September 29: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

September 30: Portsmouth Guildhall

October 1: Cambridge Corn Exchange

October 2 Southend Cliffs Pavilion

October 6 : Plymouth Pavilion

October 7: Torquay Princess Theatre

October 8: Basingstoke The Anvil

October 9: Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

October 13: Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

October 14: Eastbourne Congress Theatre

October 15: Woking New Victoria Theatre