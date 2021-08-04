West End artist from Milton Keynes returns to star in musical theatre show

The curtain goes up on a night of musical theatre magic next Friday featuring West End star Nikki Bentley who hails from Milton Keynes.

She joins fellow West End and Broadway star Alistair Brammer in a return to outdoor venue, The Arches Theatre, near Olney. on Friday, August 13.

The duo, who have both starred in the musical theatre hit Wicked, will perform for a one night

Nikki Bentley is to star in a musical spectacular at outdoor theatre

only performance of ‘The Magic of Musical Theatre’.

The show will feature an incredible evening of classics in a unique outdoor setting, so is a must for musical theatre fans.

David Pibworth, owner of The Arches Theatre said: “We are very excited to have Alistair back with us for the second year running. His performance last year was outstanding, and the addition of his special guest means our audience is in for another vocal treat.

“As a small, independent theatre just outside Milton Keynes, to have West End artists like Alistair Brammer and Nikki Bentley perform on an outdoor stage is totally mind blowing! It means the world to us to be able to support all artists at a time they need it most.

Alistair Brammer returns to The Arches Theatre near Olney to star in The Magic of Musical Theatre

“We are all about bringing an immersive, exciting and different experience to our outdoor theatre, where our audience won't have to pay

through the nose for it. We create a unique experience that you won't get elsewhere within Buckinghamshire.”

The show starts at 8pm with tickets available at