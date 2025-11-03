​What makes Poppins practically perfect? The astonishing numbers behind the hit musical

It takes 22 hours to take the musical out of one venue and three more days to set it into the next theatre

​The world's most famous nanny has gripped her magical umbrella and flown into the new city, with Mary Poppins a week into a month-long stay at Milton Keynes Theatre.

​But just what does it take to deliver such a spectacular show?

It takes more than magic, and is down to a passionately driven team of cast and creatives, as we discovered.

Stefanie Jones and Jack Chambers are leading the cast of Mary Poppins, reprising their roles as Mary and Bert, which they previously delivered to acclaim in Australia.

Stefanie received a Sydney Theatre Award for Best Performance in a Leading Role in a Musical for her performance.

Jack is quite the draw, too. His musical credits include Kurt Von Trapp in The Sound of Music and Link Larkin in Hairspray, and his dance work includes the Baz Luhrmann movie hit, Elvis.

He's a triple threat, though, and as a choreographer and teacher Jack has performed alongside Neil Young and Robbie Williams, and toured the globe with Hugh Jackman in The Man, The Music, The Show.

Cameron Mackintosh and Disney Theatrical Group's stunning production premiered back in 2004 and it has since charmed more than 15 million people worldwide, in 13 languages.

That's one fact, but we've plundered Mary's magical carpet bag to find out many more for you.

Poppins is the perfect family show, but making it happen truly is a gargantuan effort.

It takes 22 hours to take the musical out of one venue and three more days to set it into the next theatre. Moving it from A to B takes 17 45-foot trailers, and people power wins here – with more than 100 production and local crew needed to get the job done, and they work around the clock to ensure that Mary Poppins is a flyaway success.

Speaking of taking to the air, the show incorporates 25 flying elements in the set, too.

If laundry day at home feels like a chore, spare a thought for the wardrobe team at work behind this beast of a production – they do a whopping 64 loads of washing every week.

Getting the job done would be impossible without the help of three washing machines, four tumble driers, three ironing boards and three steam generator irons.

And once that laundry has been done and the costumes are all clean and fresh? They are sprayed and painted to make them appear dirty!

Every piece of costume has a label with the actor's name, scene and character sewn in, and a space onstage called a Quick Change Village houses the majority of attire.

And what a lot there is – each cover cast member has 19 sets of costumes, shoes and hats.

Attention to detail is everything and every child's outfit is checked before they step onstage, to ensure they look perfect and still fit.

It's not just costumes that are plentiful, there are 90 wigs used in this show, and every one of them is made of real hair.

An adult cast of 35, and 10 children might make use of the stage, but behind the scenes a mini army of exceptional players are busy ensuring everything runs as Mary Poppins would expect: two company management, six stage management, six stage crew, four flymen, three follow spot operators, three touring carpenters, three automation operators, four sound operators, three touring electricians, seven dressers, five wigs personnel, six wardrobe personnel and a physiotherapist all play their parts.

And delivering that score of plenty, including the famous songs Jolly Holiday, Step in Time, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, and Feed the Birds is down to the 12-piece orchestra and musical director.

There is no room to misplace props either, and with 600 of them used in each show, organisation is everything – every single piece has to be carefully wrapped in bubble wrap to avoid any breakages when moving venues. That's a whole lot of packing!

Mary Poppins is a triumph of theatreland, bringing colour and cheer wherever it plays, and aiding the aesthetics is down to the electrics department who are responsible for 97 moving lights, and three followspots which are used in every show – together with one smoke machine, two haze machines and two foggers.

When you take your pew for a performance you will get the West End set and production in a show that is, dare we say, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

When the lights go down, and the curtain rises, overseeing stage management is down to the stage manager, deputy stage manager and four assistant managers. The deputy will be present at the prompt desk, giving cues to all lighting, sound, automation and stage management.

But when the curtain falls on another performance and appreciative cheers echo the auditorium, the working day is far from over for the stage manager who then puts pen to paper to record details about all that you've just watched – recording any issues, anything that went wrong, and whether any understudies performed.

So there you have it. A peek behind the curtain at the wow-some work that makes Mary Poppins perfect.

And no mention of a spoonful of sugar! But there simply must be one somewhere among those props...

Mary Poppins continues at Milton Keynes Theatre until Saturday November 22. Visit atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes to book.