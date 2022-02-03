WHAT'S ON: 10 of the best things to do in the Milton Keynes area

There's a choice of quality music, comedy, theatre and more coming up in this region in the next few days...
1. Theatre
Dreamgirls, Milton Keynes Theatre, until February 5. Meet The Dreams – Effie, Lorrell and Deena – three talented young singers in the turbulent 1960s. Join the three friends as they embark upon a musical rollercoaster ride through a world of fame, fortune and the realities of showbusiness. Visit atgtickets.com to book.
2. Comedy
Mark Row, The Cow Shed, Olney, February 9. Mark is best known for the documentary A1: The long road to Edinburgh, without doubt his biggest challenge yet: to learn the craft of stand-up in only a year, and to stage a show at the Edinburgh Fringe. Find out how he’s getting on. Visit thecomedycow.co.uk to book.
3. Ballet
Matthew Bourne’s Nutcracker, Milton Keynes Theatre, February 15 to 19. Nutcracker follows Clara’s bittersweet journey from a darkly comic Christmas Eve at Dr Dross’ Orphanage, through a winter wonderland to the kingdom of Sweetieland. Visit atgtickets.com to book.
4. Comedy
The New Scummy Mummies Show, The Stables, Wavendon, February 10. Celebrate the scummier side of parenting, from drinking wine at teatime to hiding from the PTA. Expect stand-up, sketches, songs, and some very scummy stories. Visit stables.org to book.