WHAT'S ON: 10 of the best things to do in the MK area
By Graham Tebbutt (Edited by)
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 8:36 pm
Updated Thursday, 31st March 2022, 8:40 pm
African Film Night, MK Gallery, April 1. Enjoy an evening of films from Africa. Following an introduction by World Media Initiatives chief executive Nana Oguntola and a talk on film funding from Jane Sanger, the films Veronica’s Wish and Coat of Alms will be shown. Visit mkgallery.org for details.
The Hara, Craufurd Arms, Wolverton, April 9. The British outfit are one of the year’s fastest-rising new heavy bands, combining forthright and emotive lyrics with massive rhythms and a sense of boundless energy. Visit thecraufurdarms.com to book.
Catch Me If You Can, Milton Keynes Theatre, April 4 to 9. Dallas legend Patrick Duffy (who played Bobby) and Happy Days star Linda Purl (Fonzie’s girlfriend Ashley) fly in from Hollywood to perform in this new production of a classic Broadway thriller. Inspector Levine is called to a house in the remote Catskill mountains to investigate the disappearance of newly married Elizabeth Corban. But when Elizabeth suddenly turns up, her husband seems surprised – and this is only the beginning of a truly baffling train of events. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book.
Tad Newton’s Jazzfriends, Olney Jazz Club, Carlton House Club, Olney, April 5.
The popular ensemble are joined by acclaimed clarinettist and sax player Julian Marc Stringle. Call 01604 858549 to book or for more information.
Fatal Attraction, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, until April 2. This intoxicating new stage production stars Footballers’ Wives siren Susie Amy and celebrated TV talent and performer Louise Redknapp, along with soap favourite Oliver Farnworth. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk to book.
Feast of Fiddles, The Stables, Wavendon, April 5. What started as an idea in a folk club has become a national folk-rock institution. Top fiddlers including Peter Knight (Gigspanner, Steeleye Span) are joined by a back-line of guitars, keyboards, sax and accordion – along with drummer Dave Mattacks. Visit stables.org to book.
We Will Rock You, Milton Keynes Theatre, until April 2. With 24 of Queen’s biggest hits and Ben Elton’s futuristic comedy writing, We Will Rock You has been seen by more than 16 million theatregoers in 19 countries since opening in 2002. Tickets are hard to come by but see atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes for availability.
Kiki Dee & Carmelo Luggeri: The Long Road Home tour, The Stables, Wavendon, April 7. For almost two decades, Kiki and Carmelo have been touring their acoustic live show across the UK and Europe. They promise a journey of stories and songs which includes unique covers of songs by artists such as Kate Bush and Frank Sinatra, and, of course, Kiki’s own hits Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, I Got The Music In Me, Loving & Free and Amoureuse. The tour is named after their recent acclaimed album. After the disappointment of 18 months of cancelled shows, Kiki, who is shortly to notch up her 60th year in the music industry, said: “We’re grateful to have been able to keep busy, being as creative as possible.” Visit stables.org to book.
Morgan & West present Unbelievable Science, The Stables, Wavendon, April 3. Magicians, time travellers and all-round spiffing chaps, Morgan & West present captivating chemistry, phenomenal physics and bonkers biology in this science extravaganza. Visit stables.org to book.
Suthering, The Stables, Wavendon, April 1. Suthering combines the musical talents of Julu Irvine and Heg Brignall. A couple in life and in music, the duo have taken the folk scene by storm with their unusual and fresh approach to folk. Visit stables.org to book.