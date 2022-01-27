What's on ... 10 things for you to do in Milton Keynes

Whether you're looking for top class live comedy or music, here's some quality suggestions for you...
1. Music
Chantel McGregor, The Stables, Wavendon, February 6. Chantel McGregor has been performing since the age of 12, with her style now ranging from traditional blues numbers to a much more rough blues-rock influence. Support comes from fellow blues guitarist Aynsley Lister. Visit stables.org to book.
2. Music
Cregan & Co, The Stables, Wavendon, January 30. When the Faces broke up in 1975, Rod Stewart started his own band. In this line-up was Jim Cregan. Now, more than 40 years on, Jim performs those much-loved classic tracks under the name Cregan & Co. Visit stables.org to book.
3. Musical theatre
Dreamgirls, Milton Keynes Theatre, until February 5. Meet The Dreams – Effie, Lorrell and Deena – three talented young singers in the turbulent 1960s, a revolutionary time in American music. Join the three friends as they embark upon a musical rollercoaster ride through a world of fame, fortune and the ruthless realities of show business, testing their friendships to the very limit. The smash-hit show comes to Milton Keynes direct from the West End on its first UK tour. Visit atgtickets.com to book.
4. Music
Mud Morganfield, The Stables, Wavendon, January 27. The eldest son of the undisputed king of the blues, Muddy Waters, Mud has been delivering his charismatic Chicago blues of the highest order to audiences around the world. Here’s a chance to hear a master at work. Visit stables.org to book.