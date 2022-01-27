What's on ... 10 things for you to do in Milton Keynes

3. Musical theatre

Dreamgirls, Milton Keynes Theatre, until February 5. Meet The Dreams – Effie, Lorrell and Deena – three talented young singers in the turbulent 1960s, a revolutionary time in American music. Join the three friends as they embark upon a musical rollercoaster ride through a world of fame, fortune and the ruthless realities of show business, testing their friendships to the very limit. The smash-hit show comes to Milton Keynes direct from the West End on its first UK tour. Visit atgtickets.com to book.