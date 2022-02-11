What's on ... 10 things for you to do in Milton Keynes

There's a great choice of quality music, comedy, dance and theatre in the coming days.
Coldplace, The Stables, Wavendon, February 16. As a tribute to one of the world’s biggest bands, Coldplace aim to capture the feeling of a live Coldplay performance – the music, the visuals, the energy and the atmosphere. The band have extensive experience of all types of shows, from clubs to theatres, festivals to corporate functions and weddings to birthday parties. They have played for small and large crowds, from a handful of people to more than 30,000. They are no strangers to main stages and headline spots at festivals, and have played some of the largest tribute festivals in Europe such as Mathew Street Festival, Bospop (Netherlands), Glastonbudget and the Fake Festivals. Expect anthems aplenty. Visit stables.org to book.
Matthew Bourne’s Nutcracker, Milton Keynes Theatre, February 15 to 19. With family-sized helpings of Bourne’s trademark wit and magical fantasy, Nutcracker follows Clara’s journey through a shimmering, ice-skating wonderland to the scrumptious candy kingdom of Sweetieland, influenced by the lavish Hollywood musicals of the 1930s. Tchaikovsky’s glorious score and Anthony Ward’s delectable sets and costumes combine with Bourne’s dazzling choreography to create a fresh and charmingly irreverent interpretation of the classic. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book.
Count Arthur Strong: And This Is Me, The Stables, Wavendon, February 11. Arthur has two decades of memories to share from his 10 national tours, 15 years of his multi-award winning radio show and three series of his BAFTA nominated TV sitcom. Visit stables.org to book.
Ian Ashpitel & Jonty Stephens as Eric & Ern, The Stables, Wavendon, February 19 and 20. Enjoy an acclaimed homage crammed full of those famous comedy sketches, much-loved Morecambe & Wise routines and songs and, of course, a musical guest. Visit stables.org to book.
Fairport Convention, The Stables, Wavendon, February 22. The band that launched British folk-rock have seen many changes in its 55 years, but one thing has remained the same - Fairport’s passion for performance. Hear a mix of long-established Fairport favourites and some surprises. Visit stables.org to book.
Harriet, The Stables, Wavendon, February 12. Frequently championed by BBC Radio 2, Harriet’s music draws inspiration from the warmth of the 1960s and 70s soundscape, and her voice is frequently said to be reminiscent of Karen Carpenter. Visit stables.org to book.
Comedy Cow, MK Brewhouse & Kitchen, February 17. MC Tom Glover presents a night of top stand-up with Ninia Benjamin and Marcel Le Cont. Ninia (pictured) was catapulted to stardom in BBC3’s 3 Non-Blondes, while Marcel is billed as “France’s premier misanthropist and lover”. Visit thecomedycow.co.uk to book.
Six, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, February 15 to 19. From Tudor queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. Tickets are scarce but visit royalandderngate.co.uk to check.
School of Rock, Milton Keynes Theatre, until February 12. Based on the hit film, this new musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber follows Dewey Finn, a failed wannabe rock star, who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book.
The New Scummy Mummies Show, The Stables, Wavendon, February 10. Celebrate the scummier side of parenting, from drinking wine at teatime to hiding from the PTA. Expect stand-up, sketches, songs and some very scummy stories. Visit stables.org to book.