Whether it's comedy, music or pantomime, there's plenty to keep you occupied in the run-up to Christmas.
1. Family theatre
What the Ladybird Heard, Milton Keynes Theatre, until November 27. The much-loved stage adaptation of What the Ladybird Heard, from best-selling children’s author Julia Donaldson and award-winning illustrator Lydia Monks, features live instrumental music, original songs, puppetry and rhymes galore. Visit atgtickets.com to book.
Photo: Picture: David Monteith-Hodge
2. Comedy
John Archer, at Life International Christian Fellowship Hall, Great Linford, November 27. Considered one of the best comedy magicians in the UK today, John was named Stage Magician of the Year by The Magic Circle. The event will raise funds for Willen Hospice. Call 07864 685930 to book.
3. Comedy
Andrew Bird, at The Stables, Wavendon, November 27 and 28. Having been the regular MC at the comedy club at The Stables for about 15 years, the Northants comic headlines the venue. Expect brutally honest stand-up with free-flowing stories and opinions on Prince Andrew, “Burkinis” and more. Visit stables.org to book.
4. Music
Lucy Spraggan, at Unit 9, Milton Keynes, on November 30. Following the release of her latest album Choices earlier this year, Lucy will be performing her latest hits such as Sober and Animals alongside popular tracks Last Night (Beer Fear), Tea & Toast and many more. Visit premier.ticketek.co.uk to book.