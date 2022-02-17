What's on ... 10 things for you to do in the Milton Keynes area

There's a choice of quality music, theatre, comedy and more coming up in this area in the next few days...
1. Music
Johnny Cash Roadshow: From the Ashes Tour, The Stables, Wavendon, February 18. “Clive captures my grandfather just as he was,” says Johnny Cash’s granddaughter, Caitlin Crowell, of Clive John. Hear the songs and soak up the atmosphere. Visit stables.org to book.
2. Ballet
Russian State Ballet of Siberia, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, February 24 to 26
Cinderella, Snow Maiden and The Nutcracker take to the stage courtesy of a company that has established itself as one of Russia’s finest. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk to book.
3. Screening
The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, MK Gallery, February 27. This unique hybrid retelling uses innovative theatrical and cinematic techniques to present Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic story in a new way. It will be streamed as live from the Leith Theatre in Edinburgh. Visit nationaltheatrescotland.com to book.
4. Musical theatre
Jersey Boys, Milton Keynes Theatre, February 23 to March 5. They were just four young men from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard – and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story – a story that has made Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including Sherry, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Oh What A Night, Walk Like A Man, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You and Working My Way Back To You. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book.