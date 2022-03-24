WHAT'S ON: 10 things to do in and around Milton Keynes

2. Comedy

Andy Zaltzman: Satirist for Hire, The Stables, Wavendon, March 27. Andy Zaltzman, chair of Radio 4’s The News Quiz, host of the global hit satirical podcast The Bugle and Test Match Special statistician, returns with his interactive stand-up show. Andy invites audience members to submit topics, issues and miscellaneous gripes for him to satirise to order, meaning every show is unique and can encompass everything from the biggest political stories of the day to pedantic personal peeves, all delivered by one of Britain’s leading political comedians. A regular at the Edinburgh Fringe, Andy has performed stand-up across the world including tours of North America, Australia and India. Visit stables.org to book or for more information.