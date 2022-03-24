WHAT'S ON: 10 things to do in and around Milton Keynes

There's a great choice of quality music, comedy, theatre and more coming up in the next few days in this region ...
1. Stage
Clive Anderson: Me, Macbeth & I, The Stables, Wavendon, March 26. The host of Whose Line Is It Anyway, Loose Ends and Talks Back takes to the road with his much-anticipated first ever solo tour, in a one-man show “guaranteed to be funnier than Shakespeare’s greatest tragedy”. Visit stables.org to book.
2. Comedy
Andy Zaltzman: Satirist for Hire, The Stables, Wavendon, March 27. Andy Zaltzman, chair of Radio 4’s The News Quiz, host of the global hit satirical podcast The Bugle and Test Match Special statistician, returns with his interactive stand-up show. Andy invites audience members to submit topics, issues and miscellaneous gripes for him to satirise to order, meaning every show is unique and can encompass everything from the biggest political stories of the day to pedantic personal peeves, all delivered by one of Britain’s leading political comedians. A regular at the Edinburgh Fringe, Andy has performed stand-up across the world including tours of North America, Australia and India. Visit stables.org to book or for more information.
3. Music
Curtis Stigers, The Stables, Wavendon, March 24 and 25. The award-winning singer, songwriter and saxophonist returns to the stage. Stigers’ hits include 1992’s You’re All That Matters to Me, but his career has broadened out since then, becoming an acclaimed jazz vocalist. Visit stables.org to book.
4. Theatre
Fatal Attraction, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 29 to April 2. This intoxicating new stage production stars Footballer’s Wives siren Susie Amy and celebrated TV talent and performer Louise Redknapp. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk to book.