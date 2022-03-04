Get some of these great events on your calendar...

What's on... 10 things to do in the Milton Keynes area in the coming days

Searching for something to keep you entertained? Look no further...

By John Mason
Friday, 4th March 2022, 11:31 am
Updated Friday, 4th March 2022, 11:32 am

There's a choice of quality music, comedy, dance, theatre and more coming up in the next few days...

1. Theatre

Jersey Boys, Milton Keynes Theatre, until March 5. Experience the remarkable story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons with songs including Sherry, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Oh What A Night, Walk Like A Man, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You and Working My Way Back To You. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book.

2. Comedy

Katherine Ryan - Missus, Milton Keynes Theatre, March 17. Having previously denounced partnership, Katherine has since married her first love, accidentally. The TV and stand-up star tells of her new perspectives on life, love, and what it means to be Missus. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book.

3. Stage

Mark Radcliffe: Loser, The Stables, Wavendon, March 10. An evening of original songs and stories of loss from broadcaster, musician and author Mark Radcliffe. Mark takes stock of lost loves, lost friends, lost relatives, lost idols, lost bets and lost time – and says it’s “not as miserable as it sounds”. Visit stables.org to book.

4. Music

Nights on Broadway, The Stables, Wavendon, March 12. Celebrate the timeless music of the Bee Gees, recreated on stage as a live concert. The show features their hit songs spanning four decades, their precise musicianship and unmistakable harmonies. Visit stables.org to book.

