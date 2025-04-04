Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s back to a late night for UK WWE fans for the latest episode of Smackdown

The WWE returns to the United States for the latest episode of Smackdown.

CM Punk is set to confront Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins after revealing his involvement in the Wrestlemania main event is not the favour he asked Paul Heyman for.

Plus, two giants collide, Naomi continues her path of revenge and a lot more - here’s your preview for WWE Smackdown - April 4 2025.

After a glorious tour of Europe, breaking their attendance records across many dates in the process, the WWE are back in the United States for the latest episode of Smackdown.

Taking place from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois , the Road to Wrestlemania is getting closer to the end of the line, with many now wondering what will happen when John Cena takes on Cody Rhodes in the Night 2 main event at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Their latest tete-a-tete saw John Cena proudly boast that he “makes empires for billionaires” while Cody “took money off one” (a nod to Rhodes time with All Elite Wrestling ), explaining why he ‘sold his soul,’ while not definitely explaining why he sold it to The Rock.

But it was the end of that segment that had fans talking: as John Cena attempted to sucker punch The American Nightmare, Rhodes caught his Wrestlemania opponent and planted him with a Cross Rhodes, standing tall above the 16-time world champion.

Which, for long-time wrestling fans, might be an ominous foreshadowing of what could happen at Wrestlemania (if you know, you know). But there is still intrigue in what is happening in your other Wrestlemania main event - one that sees CM Punk finally live out his dream and be called a Wrestlemania main eventer.

Here’s your preview for this evening's episode of WWE Smackdown on Netflix, it’s start time now the company is back in the United States, and what the Wrestlemania 41 card is looking like after the WWE’s European tour.

WWE Smackdown - matches and segments announced (April 4 2025)

Will CM Punk give any more details as to what the "favour" is he wants from Paul Heyman, now we know the Wrestlemania 41 main event wasn't his request? | WWE

CM Punk to Confront Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

The road to WrestleMania is paved with intrigue, and at the center of it all is CM Punk . Despite securing a coveted main event spot at the grandest stage of them all, Punk's recent actions suggest there's more to the story.

The favour he called in from Paul Heyman , the Wise Man to former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns , remains shrouded in mystery, hinting at a deeper game being played.

Adding another layer of complexity is the simmering resentment of Seth Rollins . Bitter that Punk has seemingly leapfrogged him into the WrestleMania main event, Rollins' frustration is palpable. Will Rollins allow his personal animosity to cloud his judgment and potentially sabotage Punk's WrestleMania dream?

Tonight, expect fireworks as CM Punk steps into the ring to confront both the dominant Roman Reigns and the volatile Seth Rollins, promising a tense and unpredictable encounter with WrestleMania implications hanging in the balance.

Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu – Last Man Standing Match

The animosity between the Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman , and the Samoan Werewolf, Jacob Fatu , reaches a brutal boiling point in a Last Man Standing match.

This intense encounter stems from Fatu's disruptive interference in Strowman's United States Championship opportunity last week. Fatu's actions not only cost Strowman the chance to dethrone LA Knight but also resulted in a disqualification, leaving a bitter taste in Strowman's mouth.

Now, with no disqualifications and no count-outs, the only way to win is to incapacitate your opponent to the point where they cannot answer the ten count. Will Strowman finally get his revenge, or will Fatu continue to assert his dominance in the WWE?

Naomi vs. B-Fab

The landscape of the WWE women's division continues to be shaken by the actions of Naomi . Following the shocking revelation that she was responsible for the injury side-lining Jade Cargill , Naomi has made it clear she intends to make a significant impact.

A recent interview on WWE television shed light on her motivations, with Naomi expressing frustration at being overlooked despite believing she was an influential figure in the careers of many younger female superstars, including Bianca Belair .

Tonight, she steps into the ring against B-Fab , and it remains to be seen if Naomi's newfound aggression and resentment will translate into a dominant performance. Will B-Fab be able to withstand Naomi's onslaught, or will she become another victim in Naomi's quest for recognition?

Rey Fenix's Highly Anticipated Debut

The WWE Universe has been buzzing with anticipation, and tonight, that excitement culminates in the debut of the incredibly talented Rey Fenix !

Known for his breath-taking high-flying offense and dynamic in-ring style as one-half of the Lucha Bros , Fenix's arrival in WWE is a significant addition to the roster. Fans have long awaited his presence, eager to witness his unique blend of agility and innovation first-hand.

What impact will Rey Fenix make in his debut? Which division will he set his sights on? The possibilities are endless, and the WWE landscape is about to get a whole lot more electrifying.

What time is WWE Smackdown on Netflix in the UK tonight?

After a more sociable time to watch WWE Smackdown over the past three weeks, thanks to their European tour, it’s back to the early hours of the morning for UK fans.

The next episode of WWE Smackdown is set to air from 1am GMT on April 5 2025 on Netflix , and will be available on-demand shortly after the broadcast.

What matches have been confirmed so far for Wrestlemania 41 after the European tour?

There has been a lot of developments on the Road to Wrestlemania 41 after the conclusion of the WWE’s European tour - including additional Wrestlemania 41 matches. As of writing, the card for Las Vegas is looking like this:

Night 1 (April 19 2025 - April 20 2025 in the UK)

CM Punk v Roman Reigns v Seth Rollins

Randy Orton v Kevin Owens

Night 2 (April 20 2025 - April 21 2025 in the UK)

WWE Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) v John Cena

Night TBA

WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) v Charlotte Flair

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) v Jey Uso

Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY (c) v Bianca Belair (for now)

AJ Styles vs Logan Paul

What matches do you think will be added to the Wrestlemania 41 card? Will Rhea Ripley be involved in the Women’s World Championship match, or will Bron Breakker defend his IC title against Penta or a triple threat for the US title? Make your predictions by leaving a comment below.