Something wicked this way comes at The Wyatt Sicks challenge for the WWE Tag Team Championship this evening

WWE Friday Night Smackdown kicks off a cornucopia of wrestling taking place this weekend.

Alongside AEW All In, the WWE are set to run three events this weekend - NXT Great American Bash, Saturday Night’s Main Event and WWE Evolution II.

But before then - what’s in store on the blue brand and what time will it start in the UK this evening?

Will the spirit of Bray Wyatt permeate the blue brand’s tag team division by the end of this evening's WWE Friday Night Smackdown?

Ahead of a hectic weekend of events across the board, the stable gets their chance to challenge for the WWE Tag Team Championship when they take on current holders The Street Profits this evening. We don’t expect it to be a clean fight – owing to the other members of the tag division taking umbrage with Uncle Howdy et al.

There’s also set to be a match between two WWE superstars that have seen tensions between themselves – and a third party – elevated over recent weeks, and a Grammy-Award winner is to make an appearance this evening; watch out, Austin Theory.

Here’s your preview for WWE Friday Night Smackdown on July 11, 2025, the UK start time, and what events are also taking place throughout this weekend.

What’s been confirmed for WWE Friday Night Smackdown so far?

WWE Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) v The Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks finally get their chance to challenge for the WWE Tag Team Championships after weeks of terrorizing the tag vision on tonight's WWE Smackdown. | WWE

After weeks of animosity within the tag team division, your current champions The Street Profits are set to defend the titles against the supernatural, unnerving Wyatt Sicks.

Uncle Howdy and his crew have been terrifying the Smackdown tag division for weeks now, leading to an uneasy truce between some of the other teams (DIY, Motor City Machine Guns, Fraxiom and The Street Profits) in order to ‘eliminate’ that threat.

But is it all a plan to see the current champions softened up for ‘easy pickings’ by one of the other contenders and what happens if The Wyatt Sicks pick up the title and reign over the division

Ron Killings v Aleister Black

After jumping John Cena and eschewing being ‘R-Truth’ in favour of being true to himself, Ron Killings is set to take on Aleister Black - who hasn’t taken too kindly to Killings.

In recent weeks, Black has turned his attention to Killings finding him, for lack of a better phrase, somewhat of an annoyance. But that tension has also led to something brewing between himself and Damien Priest - who after supporting Killings during his time in The Judgement Day, once again finds himself defending the erratic superstar.

Will Priest make his presence known tonight if things go too far?

Music star Jelly Roll to appear on Smackdown

Grammy-Award winner Jelly Roll is also advertised to be appearing on WWE Smackdown this evening; the last time we saw the superstar in the ring was at SummerSlam 2024, when (unfortunately) Austin Theory received a chokeslam for… well… Grayson Waller’s troubles.

There is a rumour that Jelly Roll could be involved in this year’s two-night SummerSlam PLE, so perhaps the ball starts rolling after his appearance this evening?

What time is WWE Smackdown screening in the UK this evening?

We’re back to being night owls once again, as the latest episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown is set to air on Netflix from 1am BST on July 13 2025, with repeat screening on-demand shortly after broadcast.

Remember also that WWE Smackdown is only two hours from here on in - so it’s not too late to stay up to watch on a Friday night.

I heard it’s a busy weekend for wrestling - what’s coming up over the next few days?

Former WCW champion Bill Goldberg will be wrestling what is anticipated to be his retirement match at the weekend's WWE Saturday Night Main Event. | WWE

Yes it is - if you’re a fan of the WWE or AEW, this weekend is going to be a huge one for both companies.

AEW is presenting its annual PPV, All In, with the big match this year set to be a AEW Heavyweight Championship match between current champion/belt hostage taker Jon Moxley against “Hangman” Adam Page in a Texas Death Match. That show will start at 8pm BST and will be available to purchase through Amazon Prime Video.

At the same time, the WWE’s third brand, NXT, presents their latest PLE, Great American Bash, with the show set to be headlined by Oba Femi v Yoshiki Inamura for the NXT Championship - which will air on Netflix in the United Kingdom.

Bill Goldberg will challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in what is being billed as his ‘last’ match when he faces Gunther at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, which will screen live through the WWE’s YouTube channel from 1am BST on July 13 2025.

Finally, the all-female WWE PLE, Evolution, will be taking place on Sunday - once again, the PLE will air exclusively on Netflix in the United Kingdom from 12am BST on July 14 2025.

Do you think we’ll see new tag team champions tonight on WWE Friday Night Smackdown, or do you think the blue brand’s tag division might get involved? Make your predictions or fantasy book the match by leaving a comment down below.