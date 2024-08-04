Bludfest is at the National Bowl in Milton Keynes in August.

Yungblud will join acts including US rapper Lil Yachty and punk duo Soft Play at the inaugural Bludfest ​at The National Bowl next weekend.

​The festival, organised by the Doncaster native, is set to take place at the Milton Keynes venue on Sunday, August 11.

Joining Yungblud will be US rapper, Lil Yachty, UK punk duo Soft Play, Nessa Barrett, The Damned, Lola Young, Jazmin Bean, Noahfinnce, Jesse Jo Stark, Landon Barker, Hannah Grae and Aziya.

Headliner Yungblud’s latest single breakdown was released in June and self-titled fourth album in 2022. In recent years Yungblud has toured across the world and headlined arenas.

Soft Play are punk duo Isaac Holman and Laurie Vincent. Formerly known as Slaves, the pair changed their name in 2022 and recently released the album Soft Jelly – the first under their new moniker.

US rapper Lil Yachty recently released his sixth album Bad Cameo – a collaborative record with singer and producer James Blake.

Yachty is best known for tracks including Flex Up, Pardon Me and A Cold Sunday which have clocked up hundreds of millions of streams on Spotify alone.

Other acts on the bill at Bludfest include punk stalwarts The Damned.

Formed in the mid 1970s, The Damned were known for melding punk and goth rock, with their single New Rose often credited as being among the first punk singles.

In February, the band’s 1980s line up featuring Dave Vanian, Captain Sensible, Rat Scabies and Paul Gray played together for the first time in 35 years.

US singer songwriter Nessa Barrett released her debut album Forever Young in 2022 and is best known for singles including die first and I hope ur miserable until ur dead.

Tickets for Bludfest cost £56.10 before fees and are available, along with more information about acts performing, at https://www.bludfest.com.