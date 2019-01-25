New collection of prints signed by Marvel legend to be released at Milton Keynes gallery
A new collection of limited edition prints, celebrating the life of late Marvel legend, Stan Lee (1922-2018), will be released at a Milton Keynes gallery this week.
The Marvel Superheroes collection has been created in collaboration with Marvel’s fine art publisher, Choice Fine Art, and will be unveiled at Castle Fine Art in the centre:mk, as well as on www.castlefineart.com, at noon on Friday, January 25.
1. Amazing Spider-Man \#553 - Brand New Day
Spider-Man broke ground by featuring Peter Parker, a high school student, as the protagonist, not the teenage sidekick. He has gone on to become one of the most popular and commercially successful superheroes. Art by Phil Jimenez.
Stan Lee said the Hulk's creation was inspired by a combination of Frankenstein and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. He said he had "a soft spot in my heart for the Frankenstein monster". Cover art by David Finch.
Iron Man (2008) was the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film. He made his first appearance in Tales of Suspense #39 (March 1963), and was originally a vehicle for Stan Lee to explore Cold War themes. Cover art by Salvador Larroca.