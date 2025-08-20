August Bank Holiday events in Milton Keynes: what's on offer over the long weekend this year?
- The August Bank Holiday weekend in Milton Keynes is full of activities for all the family.
- From walking tours to workshops, there is something for almost everyone.
- Here are our picks from across the area - and how you can occupy the final moments of the summer holidays
It’s on last long weekend before the march back to school, back to work and, inevitably, the Christmas rush.
So why not take a moment shortly before that mad rush set to come to, for lack of a better phrase, smell the roses around Milton Keynes over the August Bank Holiday weekend?
We mean that both literally and figuratively: be it stunning walks around some of the most scenic sights the area has to offer, right down to getting down and dirty helping out on a farm.
We’ve pulled together our picks of the events taking place in Milton Keynes over the long weekend to help inspire you with some last-minute ideas with the kids (and older family members) before everyone goes back to school or work, and have some blissful memories before the toil begins.
While some of the events might be expensive to pick up tickets for, those we’ve picked ensure that you do get something to take away from your participation, be it a painting or a felt guinea pig in the case of Lush’s event over the weekend.
So, what caught our eye to keep you occupied this Bank Holiday? Read on and visit the links for more information!
What August Bank Holiday events are taking place in Milton Keynes?
Throughout August
- Nature Wellbeing Walks at Stowe Gardens - until August 26
- Rooftop Tours of Milton Keynes -until August 25
- Children’s Summer Crafts at Stowe Gardens - until August 27
- Summer Storytelling at Stowe Gardens - until August 28
- Animal Experience at Woburn Sands- until August 29
- Eco Explorers Trail at Unity Place - until August 29
- Lost Treasures of Stowe at Stowe House - until August 31
- Summer of Peace at Bletchley Park - until August 31
- Outdoor Laser Tag Summer Offer at Urban Battlefields - until August 31
- Summer fun at Go Ape Salcey Forest - until September 2
- Summer Holidays Forest School Club - until September 2
- Summer on the Farm at Hogshaw Farm & Wildlife Park - until September 3
- Stowe-Tots at Stowe House - until December 15
- Milton Keynes Murder Mystery - until December 31
- The Wonderful Wizard of Oz Experience at Milton Keynes Rose, Campbell Park – until January 1 2026
August 22
August 23
August 24
