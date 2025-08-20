Make the most of the August Bank Holiday with our guide to what’s on in Milton Keynes this weekend

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The August Bank Holiday weekend in Milton Keynes is full of activities for all the family.

From walking tours to workshops, there is something for almost everyone.

Here are our picks from across the area - and how you can occupy the final moments of the summer holidays

It’s on last long weekend before the march back to school, back to work and, inevitably, the Christmas rush.

So why not take a moment shortly before that mad rush set to come to, for lack of a better phrase, smell the roses around Milton Keynes over the August Bank Holiday weekend?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We mean that both literally and figuratively: be it stunning walks around some of the most scenic sights the area has to offer, right down to getting down and dirty helping out on a farm.

We’ve pulled together our picks of the events taking place in Milton Keynes over the long weekend to help inspire you with some last-minute ideas with the kids (and older family members) before everyone goes back to school or work, and have some blissful memories before the toil begins.

While some of the events might be expensive to pick up tickets for, those we’ve picked ensure that you do get something to take away from your participation, be it a painting or a felt guinea pig in the case of Lush’s event over the weekend.

So, what caught our eye to keep you occupied this Bank Holiday? Read on and visit the links for more information!

What August Bank Holiday events are taking place in Milton Keynes?

What's on offer around Milton Keynes to keep the whole family occupied over the August Bank Holiday in 2025? | Canva

Throughout August

August 22

August 23

August 24

Bristol Airport via Google Maps Save up to 40% on airport parking at 17 major UK airports – for just £2 £ 2.00 Buy now Buy now Planning a getaway? This £2 voucher gets you up to 40% off your next airport parking booking through FHR – with a choice of meet and greet, park & ride, or long-stay options. It covers 17 major airports, from Heathrow and Gatwick to Manchester, Edinburgh and beyond. You’ll have access 24/7, and most bookings include flexible cancellation if plans change. It’s a simple way to save money and avoid stress on travel day. Get up to 40% off UK airport parking with this £2 FHR voucher