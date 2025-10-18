‘Maverick’ will join the line-up of Beat the Chasers this weekend 👀📺

Beat the Chasers has a new masked expert tonight.

The mysterious ‘Maverick’ has joined the line-up.

But who could be under the mask?

A new mystery expert will be joining the line-up of Beat the Chasers tonight. ITV has added a masked boffin to the cast of the quiz show spin-off.

The latest season of The Chase’s sister series is set to come to an end this evening. In a big twist, there will be a new face on the line-up - well, a masked one at least.

Fans are attempting to guess the identity of this mystery new figure. But what can you expect?

When is Beat the Chasers on today?

Masked chaser Maverick (c) is on Beat the Chasers this weekend | Potato/ITV

The quiz show will finish up its latest run of episodes on ITV1/ STV on Sunday night (October 19). Beat the Chasers is set to start at 8pm tomorrow and will run for an hour.

It will be followed by the latest episode of Frauds. The preview for the episode, via Radio Times , reads: “Bradley Walsh hosts as a mystery chaser called Maverick joins the usual panel of experts as more contestants from across the UK take on Jenny 'the Vixen' Ryan, Anne 'the Governess' Hegerty, Shaun 'the Dark Destroyer' Wallace, Mark 'the Beast' Labbett, Paul 'the Sinnerman' Sinha and Darragh 'the Menace' Ennis.

“Who is behind the mask, and can they live up to being a part of the greatest quiz team in the world?”

It has been reported that Darragh will be absent for the episode on Sunday.

Beat the Chasers fans ‘unmask’ the new chaser

Shaun Wallace shared a clip with ‘Marverick’ on social media and encouraged his followers to try and work out his identity. He wrote: “But who is he? Do you know?”

They have certainly taken the bait and tried to piece together who it could be. One suggested: “Think it looks like Anton Du Beke but I’m not sure how good he is at quizzes, he would do well with music and dancing and celebrities.”

Another pitched: “I think it's Rob Rinder. Some judges are called Lord and he's been on The Chase before.” While one thought it could be a returning winner from this season, writing: “I think it’s Gavin who won £100,000.”

The name Shane Williamson was also suggested by fans on Reddit. While others compared the costume to the Batman villain The Riddler.

We will just have to wait until Sunday night to potentially find out.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.