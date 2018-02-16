Beautiful musical comes to Milton Keynes

The story of Carole King is to be portrayed in a musical coming to Milton Keynes Theatre this week.

Beautiful opens Tuesday to Saturday, February 20 to 24.

It tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

Along the way, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation, including one of the best-selling albums of all time, Tapestry, and countless classics such as (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, Take Good Care of My Baby, You’ve Got a Friend, So Far Away, It Might as Well Rain Until September, Up on the Roof and The Locomotion.

The show also includes the Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann hit songs You’ve Lost that Lovin’ Feeling, On Broadway and We Gotta Get out of This Place.

Bronté Barbe will play Carole King in the musical. She will be joined by Kane Oliver Parry as King’s husband and songwriting partner Gerry Goffin, Amy Ellen Richardson as songwriter Cynthia Weil, Matthew Gonsalves plays songwriter Barry Mann, Carol Royle as King’s mother Genie Klein and Adam Howden as music publisher and producer Donnie Kirshner.

Tickets for the show can be booked by calling the box office on 0844 871 7652 or by visiting www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes.