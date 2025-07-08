The Canadian rock icon is set for a series of intimate performances in celebration of Roll With The Punches from August 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not content with stadium and arena shows, Canadian musician Bryan Adams is set for a series of intimate shows across the UK later this year.

The hallowed musician is set to perform songs from his new album the week of it’s release in several smaller locations.

Here’s where you can catch Bryan Adams in a more intimate setting and how you can get tickets to be part of the events.

Music icon Bryan Adams is set to treat UK fans to a very special, intimate live performance this August, celebrating the release of his forthcoming album.

Following his recent acclaimed arena tour, this exclusive gig offers an incredible opportunity to experience Adams and his band in a uniquely up-close setting as he celebrates the release of Roll With The Punches, out August 29, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bryan Adams will be celebrating the release of his new album with a series of intimate shows across the United Kingdom from August. | Harry How/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Fans who pre-order the new album will gain access to tickets at an exceptional price, allowing them to celebrate the album's launch during release week. Attendees will be among the first to hear songs from the new album performed live for the very first time in these amazing, smaller venues.

But be warned – the show comes with a caveat: there is set to be a strict no-phones and no-recording policy, meaning you’ll have to live in the moment rather than behind a mobile screen.

But if that hasn’t put you off, here’s where you can catch Adams on his UK album launch shows and how you can get tickets to these intimate affairs.

Where is Bryan Adams performing on his Roll With The Punches album release tour?

The Canadian rock icon will be performing at the following venues on the following dates throughout August and September 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can I attend one of Bryan Adams’ album launch shows?

To attend these exclusive intimate live shows, fans must purchase both the forthcoming album and tickets from 10am BST on July 8 2025 via the designated UK record store partners below:

What has Bryan Adams been performing live recently?

Ahead of the intimate performances planned later in the year, Adams has been performing some larger-sized gigs compared to what is to come - according to Setlist.FM, the musician performed the following set during his July 5 2025 performance at Töreshov, Töreboda, Sweden.

Kick Ass

Run to You

Somebody

Roll With the Punches

18 til I Die

Take Me Back

Go Down Rockin'

It's Only Love

Shine a Light

Heaven

Cuts Like a Knife

You Belong to Me

Twist and Shout (The Top Notes cover)

When You're Gone

The Only Thing That Looks Good on Me Is You

So Happy It Hurts

Never Ever Let You Go

(Everything I Do) I Do It for You

Back to You

Summer of '69

Encore:

Can't Take My Eyes Off You (Frankie Valli cover)

Bryan Adams isn’t the only rock act who has announced a series of shows later this year - check out the recent announcement of Stereophonics’ arena tour to end 2025 with.