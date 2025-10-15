The Celebrity Apprentice will make a surprise return this Christmas! 📺🚨

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Celebrity Apprentice will be back this Christmas.

Lord Alan Sugar is returning for a two-part festival special.

But what can you expect from it?

A festive trip to the boardroom has been announced as The Celebrity Apprentice is set to make its return this Christmas. The all-star spin-off will be delivering a bit of festive cheer this year, the BBC has announced.

Lord Alan Sugar will be joined by two advisors for the seasonal episodes. For the first-ever time he will be partnering with Pudsey for BBC Children in Need to bring viewers two, one-hour episodes set in the snowy setting of Lapland where the task is tougher and the stakes are higher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what can you expect from the specials? Here’s all you need to know:

The Celebrity Apprentice announces Christmas return

The Celebrity Apprentice returns this Christmas | BBC

It has been a while since a celebrity version of The Apprentice took place but it is about to return just in time for the festive season. The special episodes are set to be broadcast over the holidays this year.

Lord Sugar will be joined by trusted advisors Baroness Brady and Mike Soutar, filling in for Tim Campbell who was unable to attend the filming dates. There will be 12 celebrity contestants taking part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cast will head to reindeer-filled Lapland, where they will face the biggest business challenge yet – to create a magical festive biscuit.

The celebrities will then have to pitch their Christmas gingerbread biscuits to the biggest UK retailers, who will then, for the first time in the show’s history, sell the biscuits in stores across the UK - with a percentage of profits going to BBC Children in Need. The celebrities' biscuits will hit the supermarket shelves in time for Christmas.

The celebrities will do all they can to secure their spot on Lord Sugar’s ‘nice list’. But for those who fall short, Lord Sugar’s infamous boardroom awaits. Can they rise to the occasion, or will the pressure melt their Christmas spirit?

The full line up of celebrity candidates heading to Lapland will be announced soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at the BBC said: “Viewers can look forward to the celebrity candidates facing the ultimate festive challenge of creating their own biscuits in aid of BBC Children in Need with plenty of seasonal surprises along the way too before they face Lord Sugar in the boardroom who will decide who has been naughty and who has been nice!”

Tommy Nagra, Director of Content at BBC Children in Need adds: “This is the first time we have partnered with The Celebrity Apprentice. The spirit of Christmas embodies kindness, generosity and giving, so it’s especially exciting that - for the first time ever- the product created during the show will be available in stores, with proceeds going directly to BBC Children in Need.

“Right now, we’re only able to fund one in six organisations that ask us for support, so every pound raised will help us reach children across the UK who are most in need, during these most challenging of times for young people.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.