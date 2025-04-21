Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The date of Celebrity Big Brother’s 2025 final has been set 👁

Celebrity Big Brother will soon come to an end.

The remaining housemates are nearing the finish line.

But when exactly will the final be?

It has been almost two weeks since the stars entered the Celebrity Big Brother house - and their time is nearly up. ITV has confirmed the exact date of the show’s final.

Viewers have been kept on their toes in recent days as CBB has been moved around on the schedule - and the most recent episode started much later than usual. The latest live eviction took place on Friday (April 18) night.

But how long is left in the current series of the reality show? Here’s all you need to know:

When is the Celebrity Big Brother final?

The latest series of Celebrity Big brother may have just kicked off but the show's first eviction is just around the corner. | ITV

The 2025 series of the iconic programme is set to come to a conclusion in just a few days. 13 celebrities entered the house on April 7 and very soon one will be crowned the winner.

ITV is set to broadcast the live CBB final on Friday (April 25) on ITV1/ STV - as well as ITVX and STV Player. It is due to start at 9pm and will run for around 90 minutes including ad-breaks.

A new frontrunner has been declared by the bookies after a dramatic shift in the odds - see who it is. Remind yourself of who is still in the CBB house.

When is the next CBB eviction?

According to Radio Times, the next eviction is set to take place tomorrow (April 22). It means yet another housemate will be departing - expect the episode to start at 9pm.

The preview for tonight’s (April 21) episode reads: “AJ Odudu and Will Best present the latest from the compound as the remaining celebrities enter their third week in the house.”

