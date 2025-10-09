Mark Bonnar is part of the cast of Celebrity Traitors 👀📺

TV star Mark Bonnar is in the Celebrity Traitors cast.

The Scottish actor will play the BBC’s famous game.

But where have you seen him before?

A familiar face from the world of TV is in the cast of Celebrity Traitors. Mark Bonnar is one of the 18 stars who have signed up for the BBC spin-off.

Viewers might recognise the Scottish actor but be unable to place where exactly from. He is one of the many actors in the cast, alongside an Olympic icon and pop sensations.

Claudia Winkleman picked her first line-up of traitors last night. Recap what happened on the opening night of the show here.

Who is Mark Bonnar on Celebrity Traitors?

Scottish actor Mark Bonnar has had many memorable roles over the years. Appearing in shows like Shetland, The Rig, Psychoville, and more recently Dept. Q on Netflix. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

The Scottish actor has had a career spanning decades and has appeared in many well-known shows. Mark Bonnar has been part of the cast for the likes of Shetland, Line of Duty, Casualty, and more.

He played Duncan Hunter on Shetland from 2013 to 2022. Bonnar appeared in 23 episodes in total.

Most recently, he had a role in Netflix’s hit crime series Dept. Q where he played Stephen Burns. He was also in the cast of Lockerbie: A Search for Truth earlier this year.

He said: “I was thrilled to be asked to be honest with you. I'm a fan of the show. It's one of the few things that we watch as a family. It’s put together very well, and it's proved itself, in its popularity.

“I thought it'd be really exciting to be a part of the first celebrity version - an interesting challenge! If anything comes my way that scares me, I try to make sure I do it, and this is way out my comfort zone!”

On which role he wants to have in the castle, Mark added: “I think I want to be a Faithful. It's already difficult enough for my wee brain. I think that the added pressure of being a Traitor, just keeping that facade up the whole time, would be incredibly exhausting and quite stressful. I want to have fun.”

He continued: “I'm always playing characters that are kind of compromised or faulted in some way - they’re the most fun to play. We are all compromised or faulted in some way! They're the most interesting characters - the most human.”

