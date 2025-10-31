October might not be over but there are already a few Christmas adverts out in the wild 🎅📺

Halloween might not be over - but Christmas is here.

Festive adverts are already out in the wild.

But which ones have we spotted so far?

A cold chill is in the air and Christmas is already upon us. Supermarkets are adding festive sandwiches and the lights are eagerly waiting to be switched on across the country.

The trick or treaters might be about to take to the streets in a few hours in their best costumes and the pumpkins have just been carved, but already a few Xmas adverts are out in the wild.

Santa isn't happy at these early Christmas adverts | Krakenimages.com - stock.adobe.com

During the last week of October, I have been keeping my eyes peeled for very early festive campaigns. Here are a few I’ve spotted so far:

M&S - Give the Gift

It is not the full-blown Marks and Sparks Christmas advert, but they’ve got into the festive spirit very early this year. A short ad it might be but its festive credentials cannot be denied.

In fact this advert was the one that can’t my eye first and made me realise that Xmas ads had started to come out in October this year.

Jo Malone - Christmas has arrived

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You might think that October 15 would be too early for a Christmas advert, but not according to Jo Malone. Running for just shy of a minute, it has high production values and features a classic festive earworm.

It involves a glamorous Christmas party with guests gathered around a long table. The table is decked out in Jo Malone staples like candles.

Etsy

I’ve spotted this advert a few times on YouTube over the last week, it features two women - one of whom is showing off her Christmas decorations, styled around her name Hannah.

Hopefully, they aren’t on Santa’s naughty list for going so early on the festive cheer. Have you spotted any others so far?