Clarkson’s Farm series 4 continues on Prime Video this week.

Two more episodes are set to be released on May 30.

But when exactly will they be released on streaming?

It is almost time for another trip to Diddly Squat Farm. Amazon Prime’s hit show will continue with two more episodes tomorrow.

The streaming series treated viewers to a real glut with its return last Friday (May 23) - with half the fourth season being released. Jeremy, Kaleb and co will be back for more farm adventures this week.

But when exactly will the episodes be out? Here’s all you need to know:

What time does Clarkson’s Farm release on Prime Video?

Clarkson's Farm series 4 | Amazon Prime

The show is being released across the space of three weeks by Amazon’s streaming service. It means that through to early June, viewers will get to enjoy new episodes every Friday - including May 30.

Prime Video usually releases new episodes and shows at 8am GMT - 9am CET. For audiences on the other side of the Atlantic this will be 12am PT/ 3am ET.

Both episodes five and six will be released at this time. So they will be waiting for you to binge over the weekend.

How many episodes are in series 4?

Clarkson’s Farm will have eight episodes in total this season - which is the same as in each of the three previous series. The first four came out on May 23 with five and six being released tomorrow.

The final two episodes of the season will be released on June 6. Expect them also to be out at 8am GMT on that date.

