We could all do with a bit of a laugh now and again, and if our list of gigs coming to Milton Keynes might be a little too exuberant, how about a comedy show instead?

A number of high-profile comedians are set to tour through Milton Keynes in 2025, taking residences at either Milton Keynes Theatre or the hallowed Stables in the area; be it Rob Beckett and Jason Manford’s observational styling to the anarchic, fun-filled evenings one can expect from Harry Hill or Russell Kane.

Many of the shows we’ve picked still have tickets available courtesy of Ticketmaster - but which of the shows coming to the area are you most forward checking out in the next 12 months?

1 . Larry Dean Glasgow's own Larry Dean brings his quick-witted storytelling and hilarious observations to The Stables on February 22. Known for his effortless charm and sharp comedic timing, Dean has become one of the most exciting voices in British stand-up.

2 . Jason Manford A household name thanks to his work on TV and radio, Jason Manford's stand-up delivers heart-warming humour, relatable stories, and plenty of laughs. Expect a mix of observational comedy and witty anecdotes as he takes the stage at Milton Keynes Theatre on March 5 2025.

3 . Jack Dee Comedy's king of deadpan returns! Jack Dee's dry wit and grumpy persona have made him a firm favourite for decades. Catch him at Milton Keynes Theatre on March 9 as he takes a hilariously cynical look at modern life.