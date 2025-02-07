23 concerts coming to Milton Keynes in 2025 - including Jools Holland and Adam Ant

By Benjamin Jackson

Culture and tickets writer

Published 7th Feb 2025, 10:00 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

From festivals to intimate performances, here’s what’s happening in Milton Keynes throughout 2025 🎵🎫🎶

What concerts are coming to Milton Keynes in 2025? Well, it’s not just concerts taking place in the area over the next 12 months.

Two all-day festivals are set to take place throughout 2025, with Yungblud bringing BLUDFEST to The National Bowl, while a brand new festival, Forever Now, boasts an incredible array of acts including Kraftwerk and The Jesus and Mary Chain.

There’s also an awful lot of rock and metal, thanks to the crew at The Craufurd Arms, though they also still have time to ensure Swifties in the Milton Keynes area are accounted for too.

Should any of the 23 shows we’ve picked pique your interest, then tickets are readily available through Ticketmaster, See Tickets and ATG Tickets.

So what took our interest in Milton Keynes over the next 12 months? Read on to find out!

Rising punk-rock powerhouse BEX brings an electrifying mix of raw energy and unfiltered attitude to The Craufurd Arms on February 15. Expect a night of fierce riffs and unapologetic anthems.

Singer-songwriter James Jay Lewis delivers a spellbinding performance at The Craufurd Arms on March 8. With heartfelt lyrics and soaring melodies, this is one for fans of deeply emotive storytelling.

The UK’s #1 Oasis tribute, Noasis, takes over The Craufurd Arms for two nights on March 14 & 15. If you missed the real thing, don’t look back in anger—this is the next best way to relive Britpop’s finest era.

Swifties unite! Swiftogeddon, the ultimate Taylor Swift club night, lands at The Craufurd Arms on March 22. Get ready for a night of non-stop Tay Tay bangers, deep cuts, and fan favorites.

