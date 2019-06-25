Console Corner: Warhammer Chaosbane review

A path well trodden but bags of promise.

New RPG Warhammer: Chaosbane was getting a lot of attention in the buildup to its release.

But does it live up to the hype?

With titles like path of Exile and the Diablo series to compete with it certainly had its work cutout.

You have a choice of four character classes, empire soldier (Tank type) elf mage, dwarf slayer and waywatcher (stealthy archer).

First impressions are some nice looking dungeon modelling with really great detailing.

Coupled with pretty decent lighting effects it all begins very well. In ‘Normal’ mode it all comes pretty easy and you will soon find yourself running ahead gathering mobs up to quickly smash the enemy down in one go.

As your storyline progresses bigger, tougher mobs are introduced and so on until your final boss battle. Collecting loot along the way and upgrading with skill points into your talent tree it’s all very familiar. Indeed there isn’t a great deal I could say Chaosbane does differently to other titles in the genre.

But of course with the scale of the Warhammer universe there is plenty of scope for additions (DLC) and improvements.

After only a few sessions of playing I quickly found myself at level 25, which is currently halfway, but it was all very repetitive.

I soon found myself trying out the other classes and although there are new challenges for each of them it’s all very similar. There is the option for co-op play for up to four players and the chance here to help friends level up is nice. Defeating the final boss in chapter 1 opens up two new modes: boss rush and expedition.

Boss Rush is exactly as it sounds - fighting the boss from that dungeon - and expedition mode sees you playing through the dungeon without any breaks, taking on mini-bosses and triggering events for extra XP and rewards.

Overall Chaosbane is a good-looking, slick RPG that doesn’t break new ground. But it is a decent offering and with talk of swathes of content to come in the future it certainly has the potential to sit alongside the likes of Diablo and path of Exile.

