Could Children's Play Village attraction be on its way to Bucks?

Firm has strongly hinted that Children's Play Village could come to the county.

Children's attraction Play Village could be on its way to Bucks - following a recent post by the firm on its website.

In a post advertising jobs at other sites, the firm hinted that it could be opening a site in the county - which will surely delight and excited children and their parents.

The post read: "We are delighted to announce that we will be opening a number of new Villages across the U.K throughout 2019 & 2020…. Each of our Play Villages will be unique with no two Villages being the same!

"New venues remain Top Secret for now but Little Villagers living in Sutton Coldfield, Solihull, The Black Country, Worcestershire, Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire, Staffordshire, Shropshire, The East Midlands, Cheshire & Buckinghamshire might have reason to be a little excited!

"Don’t worry if you don’t live in these areas; we haven’t stopped there and we are sure to be heading your way too!

"Check out our website for further information on potential opportunities to work with us on some of our exciting new developments."

The website says that the Children’s Play Village is for any child of any age that loves to play. The role play areas have been designed to appeal to children age three and upwards.

See www.childrensplayvillage.co.uk