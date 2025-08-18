Destination X is the newest game show on the BBC 🌍🚌

Destination X is the BBC’s latest game show.

Rob Brydon hosts the programme which mixes The Traitors and Race Across the World.

But will there be a second series of Destination X?

The first series of Destination X will be coming to an end in just a few hours. The show debuted at the end of July and has quickly proved to be a hit with viewers.

Rob Brydon hosts the game show, which is a mix of The Traitors and Race Across the World. The line-up for the final was locked-in last night after a fan favourite was sent home - leaving audiences ‘emotional’.

Eagle-eyed viewers also think they have cracked the location of the last stop in the season. Find out which clue has caught audience’s attention.

But will the show be back for more episodes? Here’s all you need to know:

Will there be a Destination X series 2?

Rob Brydon gets ready for take-off as the host of Destination X, the new BBC game show (Picture: BBC/TwoFour)

The game show started back in July and has had viewers guessing from the off. Audiences are able to play along and attempt to work out where the bus is, at the same time as the contestants - but just one episode is left.

Based on a Belgian TV show, there is also an American version which aired earlier in 2025. Destination X will continue with two episodes per week on BBC One until the conclusion of season one.

Daily Star reports that the show has been renewed for a second series by the Beeb. According to the website, the decision is set to be announced later this month.

The BBC has not formally announced the recommission. But an insider told The Daily Star: “Everyone at the BBC thinks Destination X is a cracking show, so they want to bring it back in 2026.

“It’s a clear sign that they have faith it could become one of the biggest shows on TV.” The website adds that Rob Brydon will be offered a “big money deal” to return as host.

Destination X’s final will air on BBC One and iPlayer tonight (August 28). It will start at 9pm, it has been confirmed.

