Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Get your sonic screwdrivers ready 🎅

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doctor Who is back for another festive outing and is joined by a special guest.

It is Ncuti Gatwa’s second Christmas outing since becoming The Doctor.

Stephen Moffat is back to write Joy to the World.

Would it be Christmas Day without a new episode of Doctor Who? The time-lord has made the big day home since the show was rebooted in the 2000s.

Ncuti Gatwa will be back for another extra special festive instalment of the beloved series. It is part of the BBC’s schedule for Christmas day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It joins the likes of Strictly Come Dancing, Wallace and Gromit and of course Gavin & Stacey on the festive line-up. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is the Doctor Who Christmas Special on BBC?

Ncuti Gatwa and Nicola Coughlan star in this year's Doctor Who Christmas special. | BBC Studios/Danny Kasirye/James Pardon

The 2024 festive episode of Doctor Who will air on BBC One (and iPlayer) at 5.10pm on Christmas Day (December 25). The episode is scheduled to run for an hour.

When is it out on Disney Plus for the rest of the world?

Outside of the UK, Doctor Who has made the jump to Disney Plus - and in fact during the 2024 series, episodes would drop on the streaming service before airing on TV in the UK. The Christmas special - Joy To The World - is scheduled to arrive on the streamer at the same time as it airs on the BBC (9.10am PT/ 12.10am ET).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is Joy to the World about?

The episode introduces Joy, starring Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton, Derry Girls), who checks into a London hotel in 2024, only to discover that her quiet stay is anything but ordinary. When Joy opens a secret doorway to the Time Hotel, she discovers danger, dinosaurs and the Doctor. But a deadly plan is unfolding across the Earth, just in time for Christmas.

Where has the Doctor been? What is going on in Joy’s hotel room? An old enemy of the Doctor’s is lurking in the wings and all of human history hangs in the balance. Can the Doctor save Christmas, everywhere, all at once?

Who is the special guest for the Christmas episode?

Ncuti Gatwa will be joined by his Barbie co-star (and Derry Girls icon) Nicola Coughlan for the Doctor Who Christmas special. It comes after his previous companion Ruby remained in London at the conclusion of the 2024 season - albeit she will reportedly return for episodes in 2025.

What are you most excited to watch on the TV this Christmas? Let me know your picks by email: [email protected].