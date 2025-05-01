It feels like we've barely recovered from the Easter holidays, and yet the Early May Bank Holiday is almost here.

If you're feeling like you've exhausted your usual options for family outings during the recent school breaks, we're here to help with some last-minute ideas for the long weekend in the Milton Keynes area.

From 1940s-themed events celebrating the upcoming VE Day anniversary to climbing activities specifically designed for children on the autism spectrum, we've compiled 17 suggestions to keep everyone entertained.

Most of these activities are either free or have a nominal entry fee, so you can enjoy a fun day out without breaking the bank too much.

1 . Wolverton Sports Club Beer, Cider and Gin Festival (May 2 - May 4 2025) Kick off the May Bank Holiday weekend with a fantastic selection of beverages at the Wolverton Sports Club Beer, Cider and Gin Festival! From Friday, May 2nd to Sunday, May 4th, 2025, sample a variety of local and regional beers, crisp ciders, and expertly crafted gins in a friendly club atmosphere 📌 Wolverton Sports Club, Wolverton Milton Keynes, MK12 5HH. | Canva Photo Sales

2 . The Royal Banquet Challenge (until December 31 2025) Are you hungry for a challenge? Head to Wing Kingz at Xscape Milton Keynes and attempt The Royal Banquet Challenge! See if you can conquer this feast fit for royalty, ongoing until Wednesday, December 31st, 2025 📌 Wing Kingz, Xscape Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes, MK9 3XS. | Canva Photo Sales

3 . Andy Warhol: Portrait of America (until June 29 2025) Don't miss the chance to see iconic imagery in Andy Warhol: Portrait of America at the MK Gallery. Explore a fascinating collection of the pop art pioneer's work, on display until Sunday, June 29th, 2025 📌 Mk Gallery, Milton Keynes, MK9 3QA. | Express Newspapers/Getty Images Photo Sales