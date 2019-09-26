Bedford's Don Broco announced as Slam Dunk 2020 headliner

Slam Dunk Festival has announced the first wave of bands for 2020 with Bedford rock titans Don Broco its first headliner.

With an mix of '80s pop inflections and the hardest-hitting riffs on daytime radio, Don Broco’s powerful party-starting tunes have taken the four-piece to astronomical heights.

No strangers to Slam Dunk Festival, Don Broco have delivered colossal anthems in constant career-defining appearances.

Enjoying sold-out shows on their UK arena run following the release of their first 2019 track Half Man Half God, Don Broco continued to unleash their high-octane performances on their most recent run of shows in Asia.

Currently powering across the US on their first-ever North American headline tour, Don Broco’s performance at Slam Dunk, set to be their exclusive festival appearance of 2020, will be one of the most anticipated live dates in the next year.

The band said: “We love Slam Dunk so it’s a massive honour to be asked to headline next year.

“Right from our early EP days we’ve always had the best time at Slammy D.

“It was our first proper festival booking way back when and since we’ve played slots throughout the years on pretty much all the stages, most recently a very surreal performance for us the year before last playing to sea of Rob face masks on the main stage.

“With this being our first ever festival headline we will certainly be making it a show to remember.”

Other acts which have been announced for next year’s festival include State Champs, The Wonder Years, Mayday Parade, Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Bayside, Issues, Ice Nine Kills, Motion City Soundtrack, Hands Like Houses.

Slam Dunk Festival North is on Saturday, May 23, at Temple Newsam, Leeds and Slam Dunk South the following day at Hatfield Park, Herts. Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 27 at 10am.

Slam Dunk Festival director, Ben Ray said: “2019 was a big year for us, with the festival moving to fully outdoor sites. It was a massive success so I’m pleased that we are returning to them.

“Don Broco headlining is pretty special for me as they are the definition of a homegrown band.

“They first played in 2011 on the new bands stage and have risen through the ranks to the top of the bill.”

Last year saw Slam Dunk operate as a fully green field festival, shifting away from its urban beginnings as Slam Dunk North made its debut at Leeds Temple Newsam site, joining Slam Dunk South in a park location as it enjoyed its second year at Hatfield Park.

For more details, visit www.slamdunkfestival.com