Hip hop superheroes Chali 2na and Krafty Kuts head to Milton Keynes

Chali 2na and Krafty Kuts bring their Adventures Of A Reluctant Superhero Tour to MK11 in Milton Keynes tomorrow night (Thursday).

Promising an unrivalled show of explosive turntable skills, silky-smooth freestyling, a heroic amount of energy and crowd interaction, the pair are currently on a UK and European tour following the release of the record in August.

Since the project’s reveal in 2017 with Hands High, Chali and Krafty have performed more than 150 shows together, not to mention countless studio sessions, in-stores, festival dates and everything in between.

MK11 is in Keller Close, Tilers Road, Milton Keynes.

Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £15 in advance before fees.

For more details, visit www.facebook.com/KraftyKutsOfficial and www.facebook.com/chali2na/

Tickets are available via skiddle.com