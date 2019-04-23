How to see Northampton rap sensation slowthai live for 99p in Milton Keynes

slowthai will headline the Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes next month as part of his 99p tour.

The Northampton rapper has today revealed the six locations across the country he will play which include Ramsgate, Cardiff, Leeds, Edinburgh and South Shields.

Tickets will be available to people who pre-order slowthai’s forthcoming debut album Nothing Great About Britain which is due out on April 28.

People who have already pre-ordered the album will also be eligible.

slowthai recently played to 1,400 at the Birmingham Academy as part of his Brexit Bandit UK tour.

He plays the Craufurd Arms on Tuesday, May 7.

Ticket cost 99p and go on sale on Monday, April 29.

For more details, visit slowthai.com