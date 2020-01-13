Knotfest 2020 line-up: tickets, pre-sale, dates and prices for Slipknot music festival in Milton Keynes

Knotfest, the festival curated by Grammy Award-winning heavy metal superstars Slipknot, will arrive on UK shores for the first time ever later this year.

Their no-holds-barred musical styles combined with their gorey looks and chaotic stage presence have made Slipknot one of metal's most popular acts, wowing crowds across the globe and selling millions of records in the process.

Slipnot will be bringing their morbid sensibilities to Milton Keynes this August. Picture: Lisa Maree Williams (Getty Images)

They have been nominated for the Grammy's “Best Metal Performance” award an astonishing eight times, winning in 2006 for “Before I Forget”.

Last year, they released their new album We Are Not Your Kind, with three tracks from it trending at number one after their release.

Here's what to expect when Knotfest arrives in Milton Keynes.

Marilyn Manson has been called in for Knotfest before. Will he make it to Milton Keynes? Picture: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

What is Knotfest?

Originating in 2012, Knotfest has taken place around the world, from the US to Japan, Columbia and France.

Over the years, it has drawn in major acts from the dark side of the music world, with Marilyn Manson, Lamb of God, Papa Roach and Limp Bizkit all performing.

2019 saw the first ever Knotfest Roadshow, which toured the US and produced the biggest crowds in the band's history.

In 2020, not only will the festival be making its UK debut but it’s also setting sail from sunny Barcelona for Knotfest at Sea.

When is Knotfest UK 2020?

Slipknot will bring their music festival to Milton Keynes on Saturday 22 August 2020.

The aforementioned Knotfest at Sea will take place a couple of weeks before on Monday 10 August, off the coast of Barcelona.

Where is it?

The festival will take place at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes.

Slipknot fans may have already seen the band play at the venue in 2001, as part of Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne's own-branded music festival, Ozzfest.

Who is playing?

Naturally, the main event will be the legendary masked rockers, Slipknot.

However, each Knotfest is also sure to keep the bill stuffed with other hardcore acts, featuring both major names and rising stars.

While the UK festival's line-up has yet to be revealed, Knotfest will also be going to Japan for two nights this March and the roll-call for those dates has been confirmed.

On night one, they'll be supported by Man with a Mission, Anthrax, Babymetal, Survive Said the Prophet and Mari Hamada.

For the second gig, they'll be with Korn, Maximum the Hormone, Marilyn Manson, Coldrain, Trivium, Crossfaith, Suicide Silence and Fear & Loathing in Las Vegas.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Thursday 16 January 2020.

Fans would be wise to move fast as Slipknot tickets tend to vanish quickly – it only took them 8 minutes to completely sell out London's O2 Arena.

However, there is a chance to get the jump on the masses – those who have signed up for My Live Nation will get access to pre-sale tickets from 10am on Wednesday 15 January.