Les Miserables is coming to Milton Keynes Theatre

The wait is almost over... One of the world’s most successful and popular musicals is embarking on a tour, and playing to packed houses for four weeks at Milton Keynes Theatre.

Cameron Mackintosh’s Broadway production of Les Misérables hits the stage from May 14 to June 8, and audience members are in for an entertainment experience that will stay in the memory long after the barricades have come down.

Photo by Michael Le Poer

Emma Sullivan, Theatre Director at Milton Keynes theatre said: “We are incredibly excited to be hosting a production of a show as iconic as Les Misérables; especially in our 20th birthday year.

"It is a real honour and something we won’t forget in a hurry. Bring on the Barricades.”

As part of its first UK tour in a decade the show, based on Victor Hugo’s 19th century epic novel, has been technically re-imagined in a new version that has excited audiences and critics alike.

The famous revolving stage has gone but, with stunning new design, projection and lighting effects, the show has never looked or sounded fresher.

West End star Killian Donnelly will be reprising the role of Jean Valjean when the smash hit musical comes to town.

He first joined the company of Les Misérables in 2008, going onto play the role of Enjolras from 2009 to 2011.

In 2010, he played the role of Courfeyrac in the 25th Anniversary Concert of Les Misérables at The O2 Arena and also played the role of Combeferre in the multi-award-winning film of the show, released in 2012.

LISTINGS Performances: Tuesday 14th May – Saturday 8th June 2019 Tickets: From £25 Box Office: 0844 871 7652*

Groups Hotline: 0333 0095 939

Access Booking: 0800 912 697*

Online Booking: ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes