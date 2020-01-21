Local venue to host massive after-party when My Chemical Romance play in Milton Keynes

A local venue has organised an official My Chemical Romance after-party for the night the band hit Milton Keynes.

Bosses at Unit Nine in Wolverton were approached by a MCR fan group who wanted to host an after-party.

My Chemical Romance

"We have agreed to do one from 10pm to 4am and the Facebook event has already got over 1.100 people interested in less than 24 hours," said Unit Nine co-founder Jamie Stimpson.

Tickets for the after-party are on sale now here but are expected to sell out quickly. Details of the event can be found online here.

Chemical Romance will play at Stadium MK on June 20 as part of their UK tour.

After weeks of teasing a UK show across their social media platforms, the band have now confirmed they will headline the Milton Keynes venue on Saturday, June 20.

The afterparty will be at Unit Nine

Tickets will go on sale from 9.30am on Friday January 24. They will be limited to six tickets per person for standing and four tickets per person for seating.