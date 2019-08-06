Make no bones about it, this Milton Keynes exhibition is going to be a galloping success

The 240-year-old skeleton of a famous racehorse called Eclipse is to go on display at MK Gallery.

It has been loaned from the Royal Veterinary College and been dismantled for a spruce up.

Eclipse

The skeleton will be part of a show of work by 18th century artist George Stubbs called All Done From Nature, which is due to open in October.

Stubbs painted the undefeated thoroughbred racehorse on several occasions.

Eclipse was retired to stud in 1771, and an incredible 95 per cent of today's thoroughbreds can be traced back to him.