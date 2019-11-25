Milton Keynes Theatre proves this year's panto is for everyone with special performances

If there’s one time of year when everyone should go to the theatre to see a show, it’s at Christmas.

But for some people, there are challenges to overcome before they can really enjoy the experience.

The cast of Aladdin

That is why, at Milton Keynes Theatre, several very special performances of this year’s pantomime, Aladdin, have been planned.

Starting with a sign language interpreted performance, on Friday, December 20 at 7pm, it features an interpreter who stands in a prominent position on the side of the stage interpreting the spoken and heard aspects of the show. He or she becomes as much a part of the fun and action of the show as any of the other performers.

On Saturday, December 21 at 2.30pm, there’s an audio-described show for people who are blind or partially sighted. The on-stage action along with other visual information is described

through a headset so that it’s possible to follow what is happening at the same time as the rest of the audience.

And before the show, there will be a touch tour which gives visually-impaired theatregoers access to the stage so they can explore the space, handle selected props, costumes and furniture and to provide them with extra detail in advance of the show.

The captioned performance of Aladdin at 7pm on Thursday, January 2 is particularly helpful for people who are deaf or hard of hearing. The character names and what they are saying

are displayed on a screen near the stage at the same time that the lines are said or sung, along with sound effects.

And on Wednesday, January 8, at 1pm, there will be a relaxed performance of Aladdin which provides a friendly and inclusive environment for people with autism, learning

disabilities or dementia. Elements of the production are adapted to reduce anxiety, the house lights in the auditorium will stay on low and sound levels will be adjusted.

For anyone who is overwhelmed during the performance and needs to take a break, a designated quiet ‘chill out’ area will be provided and it doesn’t matter if someone needs to go

walkabout for a while.

For more information about access performances of Aladdin at Milton Keynes Theatre, call Stage Door on 01908 547500 or email MKStageDoor@theambassadors.com.