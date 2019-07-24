Panto legend to star in magical Aladdin at Milton Keynes Theatre

Comedian and actor Joe Pasquale is joining an all-star cast for this year’s Aladdin pantomime at Milton Keynes Theatre.

Alongside him in the “magical carpet ride of Aladdin” will be West End leading man and television star Lee Mead.

Joe has been delighting audiences for more than 30 years with his live stand-up tours and infectious sense of fun.

The panto star, who is set to play Aladdin’s hapless brother Wishee Washee, told the Citizen: “I threw the script out in the first day so anything can happen.

“I always say panto is controlled mayhem and it’s a tradition as the audience wants the interaction with the live performers.”

It’s not Joe’s first appearance at the MK Theatre with previous roles in The Producers and Sherlock Holmes.

He added: “I’ve done MK loads of times and it’s a beautiful theatre, a great room for panto.”

While Lee Mead will be taking on the title role of Aladdin.

He said: “It is a really talented cast, performers and singers and lots of laughs, especially with Joe.

“I’ve known him for 20 years but never had the chance to work together so I’m looking forward to it.

"Joe's just got funny bones and I know he's gonna be really naughty on stage."

The role of dame of the pantomime goes to David Robbins, who will be starring as the fragrant Widow Twankey.

Performances of Aladdin will take place at MK Theatre from December 7 to January 12.

To book tickets visit atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

