Pantomime legend to star in Milton Keynes' Aladdin

Funny man Joe Pasquale will be star in this year’s magical carpet ride pantomime adventure, Aladdin, at Milton Keynes Theatre from Saturday December 7.

The comedian and actor Pasquale will lead the cast alongside TV leading man Lee Mead in the role of Aladdin’s hapless brother, Wishee Washee.

News

Well-known and best-loved for being one of the top-selling live comedians in British comedy today, Joe has been delighting audiences for more than 20 years with his live stand-up tours and infectious sense of fun.

Aladdin will be staged by Qdos Entertainment, the world’s biggest pantomime producer, and the company behind Milton Keynes Theatre’s annual pantomime since 2017.

Aladdin will feature the MK hallmark of outstanding entertainment for theatregoers of all ages with a lamp-full of laughter, a laundry-load of audience participation and jaw-dropping flying carpets complete with all of the ingredients audiences know to expect in this year’s must-see production.

Performances: Saturday December 7 2019 – Sunday January 12 2020

Tickets: From £14* Box Office: 0844 871 7652*

Groups Hotline: 0333 0095 939

Access Booking: 0800 912 697*

Online Booking: ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes