It can't be another half term in Milton Keynes already, right? “We’ve only just had one at the start of the month,” I hear some parents and guardians muttering to themselves.

But here we are; the late May Bank Holiday also means another week off for schools. This also means another week of planning activities for the whole family, and if you’re running out of ideas ahead of the huge summer school holidays on the horizon, that’s perfectly understandable. However, once again, we’re here to help!

Casting our eyes over event calendars around the area, including those offered by Destination Milton Keynes, we’ve pulled together what we think are 13 great ideas to pass the time next week. These range from walking trails and bug hunts to a spot of lunch with everyone else at Millfield, or even a Taylor Swift-themed musical for those who wouldn’t mind just sitting down for a few hours.

Many of the events are free or have a nominal fee. Though in the event that something might be a slightly higher cost, it often comes with the option of your family members taking something home to cherish until the next set of holidays – or, hopefully, a little longer.

So, what 13 events caught our eye in Milton Keynes over the late May half-term holidays? Read on to find out!

1 . We Live Here: Bugs - May 24 2025 Explore the nature surrounding us, focusing on the fascinating world of bugs. Meet an entomologist, build a bug hotel, participate in nature surveys, follow a mini beast trail, plant a seed to take home, and engage in fun, creative art activities. 📍 Leon Recreation Ground, 27 Leon Ave, Fenny Stratford, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2HL, GB | Canva Photo Sales

2 . Shrapnel Boys Museum Trail - May 25 - June 1 2025 At Stowe House this May half-term, explore children’s lives on the WWII Home Front as part of events marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day. This free, family-friendly museum trail allows kids free entry with a paying adult. There will also be make-and-take poppy craft activities and a classic Dad Joke competition. 📍 Stowe House, Buckingham, MK18 5EH, GB | Provided Photo Sales

3 . Milton Keynes Murder Mystery - Until December 31 2025 Milton Keynes transforms into the scene of a thrilling mystery. With a smartphone as a guide, navigate the streets, hunt for cryptic clues, and solve puzzles to crack the case before time runs out. 📍 Campbell Park, Milton Keynes, MK9 3FZ | Canva Photo Sales