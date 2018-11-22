Family fun in and around Milton Keynes this week

Our round-up of family entertainment

THE EVERYWHERE BEAR

Royal & Derngate Underground, Northampton, November 29 to January 6

The Everywhere Bear has a wonderful time with the children in Class 1, but one day he gets more than he bargained for when he falls unnoticed from a backpack and embarks on his own big adventure. He’s washed down a drain and whooshed out to sea, rescued by a seagull…how will he ever make it back to Class 1?

This captivating story from bestselling author Julia Donaldson springs to life with rhyme, original music and expressive puppets in this fun stage adaption.

royalandderngate.co.uk

PRIVATE PEACEFUL

The Stables, Wavendon, Sunday and Monday

Written by former Children’s Laureate, Michael Morpurgo, Private Peaceful relives the life of Private Tommo Peaceful, a young First World War soldier awaiting the firing squad at dawn. During the night he looks back at his short but joyful past. Suitable for ages eight-plus.

stables.org/whats-on/calendar

THE WORST WITCH

Royal & Derngate, Northampton, November 27 to 30

The Worst Witch is the story of Mildred Hubble, an ordinary girl who finds herself in a school for witches.

The show features magic, puppetry, original music and plenty of Mildred’s unique brand of utter pandemonium.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

CHRISTMAS MOVIE MAGIC

Oak Court, intu Milton Keynes

Catch a free festive flick whilst Christmas shopping at intu. Films on Saturday are Home Alone at 11am and The Polar Express at 2pm. On Sunday there’s Arthur Christmas at 11am and Disney’s A Christmas Carol at 2pm. Films are screened inside a yurt in the Alpine Village in Oak Court.

intu.co.uk/miltonkeynes/whatson

BOARD GAMES DAY

Forest of Marston Vale, Marston Moretaine, Sunday, from 10am

Ampthill on Board are promising the widest selection of board games you’ve ever seen, for a free, all-day drop-in session – from games where you work together, to games where the object is to stab each other in the back. All ages welcome, no need to book.

www.marstonvale.org/Events

SANTA SPECIALS

Leighton Buzzard Railway, from December 1

Tickets are now on sale for Christmas Special experiences at Leighton Buzzard Railway.

On the Santa Special, take the train to meet Santa in his brand new grotto. On Santa After Dark, Santa travels on the train, along with entertainers.

www.buzzrail.co.uk

WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR 54 HIGHLIGHTS

Natural History Museum at Tring, until March 10 2019

This free annual exhibition returns with stunning lightbox displays featuring awe-inspiring images, depicting the incredible diversity of life on our planet, from displays of rarely seen animal behaviour to hidden underwater worlds.

www.nhm.ac.uk/tring