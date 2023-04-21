Fantasy Football League star to headline comedy night in Milton Keynes

Local comedian Jimmy James Jones will host Through The Roof on Friday April 28 at Brewhouse & Kitchen

Through The Roof Comedy Presents a fresh and exciting comedy night in the heart of Milton Keynes, featuring some of the best upcoming and established comedians on the circuit.

The first show in the series will take place at Brewhouse & Kitchen next Friday (April 28) and sees local comedian and actor Jimmy James Jones host Icyking Jones, Elle Bert and headliner Andrew Mensah.

London-based comedian Mensah is well-known to football fans for his work with Sky Sports and BT Sport, notably with his ‘What I Wore’ feature, interviewing high profile stars such as Steven Gerrard, Gareth Bale and Rio Ferdinand.

Mensah also starred alongside Matt Lucas and Elis James in 2022 reboot of Fantasy Football League.