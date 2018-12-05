Five of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next seven days

From Victorian festive fun to a panto spectacular, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 FAMILY

A Victorian Christmas, Milton Keynes Museum, December 7, 8, 9, 14, 15 and 16

Milton Keynes Museum wants to share a little festive cheer with families at the return of its popular A Victorian Christmas event. It’s a chance to step back 100 years and enjoy all of the sparkle, fun, warmth and wonder that the era has to offer. This might be Santa’s busiest time of year, but the man in red will be in situ at the museum, hard at work in his toy workshop on site, and little mites will be able to meet the rosy-cheeked chap and his elves. And teddy bears will be getting ready for Christmas in their very own toy workshop at the museum, too. Upon arrival, visitors will be greeted by a butler with mulled wine (for the grown-ups) and hot squash (for little folks), before enjoying carols by paraffin lamps in the parlour, and Christmas crafts in the old schoolroom. And visitors will be nice and snuggly; it might be cold outside, but roaring fires will keep the chills at bay, while the youngsters play puff billiards. For those still with shopping to do, a visit to the traditional Christmas market may provide inspiration – and come in handy for picking up great gifts not to be found on the high street.

Details: miltonkeynesmuseum.org.uk



2 PANTOMIME

Robin Hood, Milton Keynes Theatre, December 8 to January 13

Shane Richie stars as the most heroic outlaw of them all. The arrow-shooting hero Robin Hood strives to win the hand of the beautiful Maid Marion while he and his trusty band of Merry Men (played by breathtaking acrobatic troupe The Acromaniacs) outwit the evil Sheriff of Nottingham in a show packed full of comedy, action and adventure.

Details: atgtickets.com



3 MUSIC

Wolverton Light Orchestra, The Venue, Walnut Tree,

Milton Keynes, December 9

Get your Christmas celebrations off to a good start with Wolverton Light Orchestra at another of their popular Christmas concerts. Joined by Wolverton Gilbert & Sullivan Society and friends, the orchestra promises a packed programme of music from stage and screen plus lots of traditional Christmas favourites to join in with.

Details: www.thevenuemk.com



4 PANTO

Red Riding Hood versus The Wolf, Stantonbury Theatre, December 8 to 31

It’s the annual Red Riding Hood parade in the leafy town of Stanton-on-the-Briar, and young Scarlett has the great honour of taking over from her mum as the brand new Red Riding Hood. But as the townspeople begin the festivities, celebrating the day they drove the awful grandma-guzzling wolves into the deep dark forest, a charming stranger arrives in town. Is Scarlett the only one who thinks there’s something not quite right about him? Expect singing, dancing and a gripping story in this new pantomime.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



5 FAMILY

Dickens of a Christmas in Olney, Olney Town and Museum, December 9

Enjoy a traditional Christmas celebration with food, drink and entertainment. At the north end of the High Street there’s mulled wine to keep the chills away, while the museum has hot drinks aplenty. David Pibworth performs a magic show in the courtyard.

Details: cowperand

newtonmuseum.org.uk