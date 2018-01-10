Five of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes over the next seven days

From classical favourites to vibrant pop, there's lots to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, The Venue, Walton High, Walnut Tree, Milton Keynes, January 14

Milton Keynes City Orchestra promises a Four Seasons with a twist at this special concert, where the Four Seasons of Buenos Aires from Piazzolla will be played along with Vivaldi’s Four Seasons. Vivaldi’s is one of the best loved and most performed works in the classical repertoire. Add the fiery tango rhythms of Piazzolla’s Four Seasons of Buenos Aires and the result is a truly intoxicating mix of music. The concert will feature Italian violinist Francesco D’Orazio, an internationally renowned musician with performances across Europe, North and South America, Mexico, Australia, China and Japan. Francesco will perform throughout the concert, which is played without interval in another unusual turn in a classical concert performance.

Details: www.mkco.org

2 MUSIC

David McAlmont presents Billie Holiday at Carnegie Hall, The Stables, Wavendon, January 17

Inspired by the legendary 1956 concert at which Billie Holiday’s music was accompanied by extracts from her autobiography Lady Sings The Blues, David McAlmont gives his unique interpretations of the Lady Day catalogue. McAlmont achieved chart success with former Suede guitarist Bernard Butler on hits including Yes and You Do. The Independent said of McAlmont: “He is one of British pop’s most precious hidden treasures. His voice is sublime and miraculous.”

Details: stables.org

3 MUSIC

Stooshe, MK11, Kiln Farm, Milton Keynes, January 13

Digital Spy have called them “a breath of fresh air – the industry couldn’t need it more”. The Official Charts Company has hailed them as “the 21st century’s answer to the Spice Girls”. Now, here’s a chance to see what the fuss is about. Stooshe are a British chart-topping, platinum-selling UK girl group made up of Alex, Karis and Courtney. The London lasses broke onto the UK music scene in 2012, with the release of their first single Love Me, featuring American rapper Travie McCoy, and subsequently went on to have four top 20 hits, get nominated for both the BBC Sound Poll and a Brit and closed the Mobos with TLC. With an unconventi-

onal approach to the standard girl band formula, Stooshe achieved rapid success, spending six weeks in the UK top 5 with their second single release Blackheart, which received a nomination for Best British single at the 2013 Brit Awards, up against some of the biggest names in the industry such as Adele.

They have previously supported Nicki Minaj and J-Lo. Their new album, due out later this year, boasts a range of talent including Grammy winners Carla Marie Williams and Keith Harris. MK11 follows up the live performance with a Funk & Soul Disco after party until 2am.

Details: mk11kilnfarm.com

4 MUSIC

Rock in Peace Memorial Show, Craufurd Arms, Wolverton, January 14

It’s a celebration of the recently deceased legends of rock, pop, soul, blues and metal, raising funds for Help Our Homeless MK, the British Heart Foundation and the Mercury Phoenix Trust.

Details: thecraufurdarms.com

5 THEATRE

The Mitfords, Stantonbury Theatre, January 17

Enter the world of some of the most interesting sisters in British history. Hi-Lo Productions presents Gail Louw’s brand new one-woman tour de force, The Mitfords. The six Mitford Sisters lived in the 20th century and much of their varied lives are intertwined with major events that defined that time. Diana was married to Oswald Mosley and a lifelong fascist. Unity was a great close friend of Hitler’s. Jessica was a dyed-in-the-wool communist. Deborah became Duchess of Devonshire. Nancy was a well-loved novelist. And Pamela kept chickens. One thing was always certain: The Mitford Sisters were never destined to be housewives. Discover how their varied views affected their relationship. Heather Long stars in the story of six sisters and their captivating roles in the major world-changing events that defined the 20th century.

Details: stantonburytheatre,co.uk