Frank Turner revealed as final headliner for this summer’s Cropredy Convention

Folk punk singer-songwriter Frank Turner will headline Fairport’s Cropredy Convention which returns this summer.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, the festival’s organisers have now revealed the full line up and announced their first foray into ‘glamping’.

Cropredy Convention takes place over three days from August 8 to August 10 on the Northamptonshrie and Oxfordshire border and will feature more than 36 hours of live music to up to 20,000 fans.

Turner, and his band The Sleeping Souls, will play on the festival’s second night and join previously announced headliners The Waterboys who play on the opening night and host band Fairport Convention who headline the Saturday.

Turner released his debut solo album Sleep Is For The Week in 2007 and has played thousands of solo gigs since the demise of his cult post-hardcore band Million Dead.

His recent three albums, Tape Deck Heart, Positive Songs For Negative People and last year’s Be More Kind – Turner’s seventh record - all made the top three of the UK album charts.

In keeping with tradition, the opening day of Cropredy will see Fairport Convention take to the stage for a short acoustic performance.

They will be followed by multi-instrumentalist Lil Jim, Devon indie-folk band Tors, Gogol Bordello and The Waterboys.

The Friday will be opened by The 4 of Us, followed by Will Pound and Eddy Jay, award-winning trio Wildwood Kin, Wilson & Wakeman, Canterbury’s prog pioneers Caravan, Seth Lakeman, Richard Thompson and then Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls

The final day of Cropredy will be opened by BAFTA nominee Richard Digance, followed by Tide Lines, Daphne’s Flight and Zal Cleminson’s /sin'dogs/.

Martin Barre’s band will be celebrating 50 years of Jethro Tull’s music and followed by Martin Simpson before Fairport Convention bring the festival to a close.

Three-day tickets cost £125, two-day tickets for Friday and Saturday cost £125 and Sunday only tickets cost £75. Prices increase from June 1.

Admission for children under 12 years old is free provided they are accompanied by an adult ticket holder.

Three-day camping costs £45 per vehicle, two-day camping costs £40 per vehicle.

Motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians camp free of charge.

Camping on Saturday night is free for people with a one-day festival ticket.

Camping is charged per vehicle (up to five occupants) and tents are erected next to the camping party's vehicle.

Tickets are exclusively available from Fairport's website www.fairportconvention.com/tickets and by calling 08445811396.