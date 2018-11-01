Fun for families in and around Milton Keynes this week

Our weekly activity round-up for parents.

FIREWORK DISPLAYS

Keith Emmett & Sons bring their 40th free Firework Spectacular to Campbell Park at 8pm on Sunday November 4, with the funfair open from 2pm to 10.30pm.

The Newport Pagnell Fireworks Show is tomorrow, Friday, at 7.30pm at Riverside Meadows.

The Olney Fireworks Display will be held on Sunday, on the Recreation Ground off East Street, Olney. Gates open 4.30pm, fire support act 5.45pm, firework display 6.45pm.

Wolverton hosts its annual fireworks event on Wolverton Rec at 6.30pm on Monday, November 5.

WELLY WEDNESDAY

Natural History Museum, Tring, Wednesday November 7, 10.30am

Get hands on in nature with this 45-minute led activity for three to five-year-olds, exploring an animal found in the UK through play, storytelling and creating an outdoorsy craft to take home. £3 per child, no need to book.

Details: www.nhm.ac.uk/events/welly-wednesday

PRIVATE PEACEFUL

Royal & Derngate, Northampton, November 1-2; and Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, November 5-7

This moving play by Michael Morpurgo relives the short life of Private Tommo Peaceful, a young First World War soldier awaiting the firing squad at dawn.

Age guidance: eight-plus.

Details: www.royalandderngate.co.uk

www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury-waterside-theatre

KIDS’ SCENIC ART AND SET DRESSING WORKSHOPS

Forest of Marston Vale, Sunday November 4, 10.30am and 1pm

In this workshop, kids aged five-plus will help to make the forest floor cloth for the Theatre of Widdershins’ production of Snow White, Rose Red, Bear Brown, touring next year. You’ll also be making mini-woodland scenes and felt toadstools.

Details: www.marstonvale.org/Events

TREETOP EXTREME

Willen Lake, open Thursdays to Sundays throughout November

Treetop Extreme is an adrenaline activity for all ages, involving fun in the form of jumping, swinging and hopefully laughing, while attached to a state-of-the-art safety system. Choose your level from Explorer to Adventure to Extreme.

Details: www.willenlake.org.uk/activities

BRING YOUR OWN BABY COMEDY

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, Monday November 5, noon

New at the Waterside is this baby-friendly comedy club, featuring comedy stars from the circuit and TV, with soft flooring, toys, buggy parking and baby changing, so that your baby is happy and you can relax and be entertained.

Details: www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury-

waterside-theatre

HALF TERM FUN

Milton Keynes Museum, until Friday November 2, 11am to 4.30pm

There’s still time for young visitors to join in the holiday activities at MK Museum on Thursday and Friday, November 1 and 2.

Special attractions include a pumpkin trail throughout the galleries, the chance to craft Jack O’Lanterns and bats, and the popular Science and More shows.

Details: miltonkeynesmuseum.org.uk