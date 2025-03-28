Live from Milton Keynes: 49 events coming to the area in Summer and Spring 2025

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson

Culture and tickets writer

Published 28th Mar 2025, 12:31 BST

From punk to comedy, there’s almost something for everyone across Spring and Summer 2025 in MK!

We’ve already had a look at the huge festivals taking place at Milton Keynes National Bowl during 2025, but what about the rest of the area?

Fear not, there is a glut of fantastic events taking place throughout Spring and Summer 2025 on your front doorstep, and not just musical events either.

We’ve taken a look across various venues in Milton Keynes, from The Stables through to MK11, to bring 49 essential events taking place before Autumn rolls in for another year; be it comedy, road stories or quite a bit of old school punk to pogo to.

The events we’ve picked all have tickets still available, either through Ticketmaster, See Tickets, Skiddle or Bandsintown - so what from our selection are you looking forward to checking out in Milton Keynes before the colder months?

Get ready for an evening of razor-sharp wit and observational comedy as Ed Byrne brings his acclaimed stand-up to The Stables. Known for his hilarious takes on everyday life, Byrne's performance is sure to have Milton Keynes in stitches. Don't miss this chance to see a master of comedic storytelling live.

1. Ed Byrne - March 30, 2025, The Stables

Kick off April with a blast of raw energy as HotWax takes the stage at The Craufurd Arms. This dynamic band is known for their electrifying live shows and infectious indie rock sound. Prepare for a night of high-octane music that will leave you buzzing.

2. HotWax - April 1, 2025, The Craufurd Arms

Experience a truly unique musical journey with DJ Yoda at The Craufurd Arms. Known for his innovative use of visuals and eclectic mix of genres, DJ Yoda's set is a feast for the senses.

3. DJ Yoda - April 5, 2025, The Craufurd Arms

The legendary Tony Christie graces The Stables with his timeless voice and hits. From Amarillo to his many other beloved songs, Christie's performance promises a nostalgic and heart-warming evening of unplugged classics.

4. Tony Christie - April 3, 2025, The Stables

